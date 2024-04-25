Below is a summary of some of the most important points made by antitrust enforcers who participated in panels at the ABA Antitrust Section's annual Spring Meeting.

Merger Enforcement

Both the FTC and DOJ emphasized that, as the guidelines were intended to reflect, they expect to focus increasingly on multiple dimensions of competition in merger review, including innovation, product design, labor and non-price competition. FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized three areas of focus: (1) ensuring that the guidelines protect not just consumers but also workers, (2) establishing a method to assess acquisitions involving platforms and (3) addressing serial mergers in the same market. Merger Remedies. Enforcers continued to express reservations about negotiated merger remedies. Parties that pursue transactions that pose antitrust risk should come forward early in the process with a concrete remedy that would restore lost competition and that ensures no ongoing entanglements between the parties.

Civil Enforcement

The FTC discussed the proposed rule to ban employment noncompetes, which it expects to vote to issue on April 23. The agency received over 26,000 comments, of which over 20,000 supported the rule. However, some state AGs, including in California and Utah, expressed federalism concerns regarding the proposed nationwide ban and the potential impact on states' abilities to enforce their own laws. Information Exchange. Information exchange continues to be an "area of huge interest" for DOJ. DOJ rescinded its prior safe harbors for information sharing because it believed they did not reflect modern realities, such as the rise of AI.

Criminal Enforcement

State enforcers also expressed a desire to bring more criminal enforcement actions. The head of the National Association of Attorneys General observed that 44 states have laws that allow them to bring criminal charges for antitrust violations and that the states are actively working with DOJ (especially the Procurement Collusion Strike Force) to bring cases. The states have also formed a working group focused on criminal enforcement headed by the senior enforcement counsel for antitrust from the Minnesota AG's office. European Union Cartel Enforcement. Maria Jaspers, director of the Cartels Directorate of the European Commission (EC), said that there has been a steady increase in EC leniency applications over the past few years. Jaspers emphasized, however, that roughly 50% of the Cartels Directorate's current workload comprises cases that arose outside the leniency process. Jaspers also observed that cooperation among enforcers in different jurisdictions has increased in recent years, including for executing dawn raids.

AI

DOJ and FTC are incorporating AI into their enforcement efforts by investing in AI tools to detect antitrust crimes and hiring technologists to help understand company algorithms that may facilitate collusion. Additionally, the FTC recently launched a market study to assess the competitive impacts of partnerships between big tech and AI companies. Algorithmic Collusion. DOJ is heavily focused on a broad array of potential antitrust issues involving AI, including algorithmic collusion.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Chair Khan emphasized that there is no ESG exemption to the antitrust laws, and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter noted, without elaboration, that there are ways to address ESG issues that are fully compliant with the antitrust laws. State Enforcement. State enforcers underscored that there have thus far been no state AG antitrust actions relating to ESG and that states may have different views on what ESG-related conduct constitutes an antitrust issue. A state enforcer suggested that states could use a process similar to DOJ's business review letters so companies with concerns about antitrust risks associated with ESG practices could obtain guidance.

