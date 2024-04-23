The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department is preparing to sue Live Nation, the concert promotion and production giant which acquired leading ticketing services company Ticketmaster in 2020. There have been calls from many to separate those companies amid claims of anticompetitive behavior. Politico reported last year that the Antitrust Division's suit was in the works, citing anonymous sources.

See MoginRubin's previous reporting and commentary on what the press says is an imminent suit. Read what MoginRubin's Tim LaComb says makes this a tough case for the government, but how undoing the merger would be good for competition.

