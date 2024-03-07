self

The US antitrust agencies' approach to merger remedies has undergone a significant change under the Biden administration. Remedies are increasingly disfavored.

Axinn's Managing Partner Jeny Maier joins Dan Ducore, former Assistant Director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition Compliance Division, and co-host Barry Nigro on Our Curious Amalgam to discuss the growing skepticism towards merger remedies by the US antitrust authorities.

Listen to this episode to learn more about whether merger remedies remain a viable option in the US and, if so, how parties should approach them given the government's current hostility toward remedies.

