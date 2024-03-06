ARTICLE

United States: What's Up With U.S. Merger Remedies?

ABA Our Curious Amalgam

Axinn managing partner Jeny Maier co-hosted ABA's Our Curious Amalgam podcast in an episode entitled, "What's Up With U.S. Merger Remedies?"

Jeny spoke with Dan Ducore, former Assistant Director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition Compliance Division, to discuss the growing skepticism towards merger remedies by the U.S. antitrust authorities.

Click here to access the episode.

