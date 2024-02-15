In a previous alert, we explained how the FTC and DOJ plan to address merger enforcement in the event of a potential government shutdown. Since then, the FTC has updated its contingency plan (the "Shutdown Plan") in January 2024 (see here). Based on this new Shutdown Plan, the implications of a potential shutdown would be quite significant for parties looking to engage in M&A activity that falls within the Hart-Scott-Rodino ("HSR") reporting requirements. These changes are summarized in the following Milbank insight.

Click here to read the full insight: "Update: How a Potential Government Shutdown Will Impact US HSR Filings and Merger Enforcement."

