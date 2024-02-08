self

This webinar will focus on the Department of Justice's 2024 prioritization of the Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF), highlighting areas of risk for those businesses contracting with, selling to, servicing or interacting with the U.S. Government in the U.S. and abroad. The PCSF is led by the DOJ Antitrust Division and was created in 2019 as an interagency partnership focused on deterring, detecting, investigating, and prosecuting antitrust crimes. The Strike Force has grown, with a recent focus on global U.S. procurement projects and training an army of procurement officials and Office of Inspector General agents to be eyes and ears on the ground for prosecutors looking for antitrust crimes, anticompetitive conduct and fraud, waste, and abuse in public procurement. The DOJ has expanded PCSF staff and made it known that protecting taxpayer dollars from anticompetitive collusion is a top priority for 2024 – so join on to stay ahead of the curve on this important risk area.

