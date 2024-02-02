On January 22, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced revised filing fees and jurisdictional thresholds for premerger notification filings under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR). The revisions increase the lowest "size-of-transaction" threshold at which HSR filings may be required from the current US$111.4 million to US$119.5 million.

Under the HSR Act, the FTC and Department of Justice (DOJ) must be notified before mergers, acquisitions and other transactions that meet certain monetary thresholds are consummated. Once notification is filed, the parties must observe a 30-day waiting period to allow the agencies to review the transaction for possible violation of antitrust laws.

Revised Jurisdictional Thresholds

Section 7A(a)(2) of the Clayton Act requires the FTC to annually revise the jurisdictional thresholds and other thresholds and limitations in the HSR rules according to changes in gross national product. The new thresholds will take etfect 30 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register, which is expected in the coming days. The thresholds will apply to transactions that will close on or after that date.

The updated jurisdictional thresholds are as follows:

Original Threshold Current Adjusted Threshold New Adjusted Threshold US$10 million US$22.3 million US$23.9 million US$50 million US$111.4 million US$119.5 million US$100 million US$222.7 million US$239 million US$110 million US$245 million US$262.9 million US$200 million US$445.5 million US$478 million US$500 million US$1.1137 billion US$1.195 billion US$1 billion US$2.2274 billion US$2.39 billion



Revised Filing Fees and Filing Fee Thresholds

In addition, Section 605 of Public Law 101-162, as amended through the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act enacted on December 29, 2022, requires the FTC to assess and collect filings fees from persons acquiring voting securities or assets who are required to notify the government pursuant to the HSR Act. The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022, or Division GG of the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, requires the FTC to annually adjust the filing fee thresholds to reflect the percentage change in the gross national product. The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act also requires the FTC to annually adjust the filing fee amounts to reflect any percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor.

The updated filing fees and filing fee thresholds will take etfect 30 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register and are as follows:

Original Transaction Value Original Filing Fee Adjusted Transaction Value Adjusted Filing Fee At or more than US$111.4 million but less than US$161.5 million US$30,000 At or more than US$119.5 million but less than US$173.3 million US$30,000 At or more than US$161.5 million but less than US$500 million US$100,000 At or more than US$173.3 million but less than US$536.5 million US$105,000 At or more than US$500 million but less than US$1 billion US$250,000 At or more than US$536.5 million but less than US$1.073 billion US$260,000 At or more than US$1 billion but less than US$2 billion US$400,000 At or more than US$1.073 billion but less than US$2.146 billion US$415,000 At or more than US$2 billion but less than US$5 billion US$800,000 At or more than US$2.146 billion but less than US$5.365 billion US$830,000 Greater than US$5 billion US$2.25 million Greater than US$5.365 billion US$2.335 million



Adjustments to Interlocking Directorate Thresholds

On January 12, 2024, the FTC also announced annual adjustments to thresholds under Section 8 of the Clayton Act, which generally prohibits persons from serving as a director or officer of two competing corporations (so-called "interlocking directorates") if each corporation is of a certain minimum size. Under the thresholds required by a 1990 amendment to the Act, interlocking directorates will be prohibited where (i) each competing corporation has capital, surplus and undivided profits of more than US$48,559,000 (increased from US$45,257,000), and (ii) neither corporation has competitive sales less than US$4,855,900 (increased from US$4,525,700). These new monetary thresholds were published in the Federal Register on January 22, 2024, and take etfect immediately.

