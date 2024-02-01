The Federal Trade Commission announced its annual updates to the thresholds and filing fees related to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the HSR Act) on Monday. These dollar thresholds are indexed annually based on changes in the U.S. gross national product and the Consumer Price Index.
The HSR Act requires that certain transactions be notified prior
to their consummation. This year, the
"size-of-transaction" threshold for reporting mergers and
acquisitions under the HSR Act will increase from $111.4 million to
$119.5 million. In addition, the "size-of-person"
threshold, the filing fee thresholds, and the fee schedule will all
also increase. The new filing fee thresholds and fee schedule are
as follows:
|
2024 Filing Fee
|
2024 Size of Transaction
|
$30,000
|
Less than $173.3 million
|
$105,000
|
Not less than $173.3 million but less than $536.5 million
|
$260,000
|
Not less than $536.5 million but less than $1.073 billion
|
$415,000
|
Not less than $1.073 billion but less than $2.146 billion
|
$830,000
|
Not less than $2.146 billion but less than $5.365 billion
|
$2,335,000
|
$5.365 billion or more
All of these revised thresholds will become effective thirty days after their publication in the Federal Register, which is expected in the next few days. Click here to read a full copy of the Commission's announcement, including a complete listing of the revised thresholds.
