The Federal Trade Commission announced its annual updates to the thresholds and filing fees related to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the HSR Act) on Monday. These dollar thresholds are indexed annually based on changes in the U.S. gross national product and the Consumer Price Index.

The HSR Act requires that certain transactions be notified prior to their consummation. This year, the "size-of-transaction" threshold for reporting mergers and acquisitions under the HSR Act will increase from $111.4 million to $119.5 million. In addition, the "size-of-person" threshold, the filing fee thresholds, and the fee schedule will all also increase. The new filing fee thresholds and fee schedule are as follows:





2024 Filing Fee 2024 Size of Transaction $30,000 Less than $173.3 million $105,000 Not less than $173.3 million but less than $536.5 million $260,000 Not less than $536.5 million but less than $1.073 billion $415,000 Not less than $1.073 billion but less than $2.146 billion $830,000 Not less than $2.146 billion but less than $5.365 billion $2,335,000 $5.365 billion or more

All of these revised thresholds will become effective thirty days after their publication in the Federal Register, which is expected in the next few days. Click here to read a full copy of the Commission's announcement, including a complete listing of the revised thresholds.

