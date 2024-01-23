Josh Grant, an esteemed video gaming expert and WIT Advisory Panel member, joined the American Bar Association for a podcast covering all things antitrust and online gaming on December 25, 2023.

The online gaming industry has faced a host of legal challenges in the antitrust and consumer protection arenas. So Player One, are you ready to hear about the legal issues to consider in this rapidly advancing sector? Josh Grant, a video gaming expert with more than two decades of experience in the industry, joins Alicia Downey and Anant Raut to discuss the evolution of video gaming and how that has contributed to current competition and consumer protection issues.

Our Curious Amalgam Podcast: #253 Ready, Player One? Antitrust and Online Gaming

Speakers:

Josh Grant, President, Centerboard Advisors

Host: Alicia Downey, Principal Downey Law LLC

Moderator: Anant Raut, Antitrust and Privacy Law Expert

To learn more about the podcast and listen to the episode, click here.

