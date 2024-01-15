Letter From the Editors

The Biden administration's U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC or Commission) leadership have been clear about their goal to reshape antitrust enforcement in the United States. These efforts have taken a number of different forms over the last three years, including aggressive enforcement actions, new expansive policy statements (and withdrawal of prior policy statements), and revised merger guidelines. While 2024 will bring election-year uncertainty and, with it, the potential for change in the leadership at both agencies, current DOJ and FTC leadership are likely to continue to explore ways to instill lasting change in how the federal government and courts approach antitrust enforcement. Over the last three years, the antitrust agencies have been exceptionally active — but it appears, based on public statements and prior actions, they still have a lot on their "to do" list. Therefore, rather than look back at developments over the last quarter, your Editors are breaking out their crystal ball and predicting the top 10 potential developments to watch out for in 2024 as DOJ and FTC leaders attempt to cement their legacies.

ADDITIONAL AGENCY UPDATES

FTC Staffing Updates

Senate Holds Hearing on FTC Nominees. On October 18, 2023, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation held a confirmation hearing for FTC nominees Melissa Holyoak and Andrew Ferguson and Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.

New Deputy Assistant Directors in FTC's Merger Divisions. In November 2023, the FTC promoted Karen Hunt to serve as deputy assistant director of the Mergers IV Division, as well as Abby Dennis and Michael Lovinger as deputy assistant directors in the Mergers II Division.

FTC Names New Director of Policy Planning and Chief of Staff. After the departure of Elizabeth Wilkins in late November, Chair Lina Khan named Hannah Garden-Monheit as the director of policy planning at the FTC. Prior to joining the FTC, Garden-Monheit worked on the National Economic Council with a focus on competition policy. In addition, Sarah Miller took over Wilkins' role as chief of staff to Chair Khan. Miller is a former official with the U.S. Department of Treasury who also founded the American Economic Liberties Project.

DOJ Staffing Updates

DOJ Names New Deputy Director of PCSF. In October, Sandra Talbot was recently selected to become the new deputy director of the Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF). Talbot was recently the assistant director of the strike force and led its data analysis initiative.

FTC Cases and Proceedings

DOJ Cases and Proceedings

DOJ Argued That District Court Incorrectly Required Intent in Civil Section 1 Case. On October 19, 2023, in an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the DOJ argued that a Louisiana federal district court applied a standard higher than that for criminal liability when it dismissed Section 1 claims brought by Tesla challenging an alleged conspiracy involving the state's auto regulator to exclude Tesla from the market. The DOJ argued that the lower court's order incorrectly held that Tesla needed to establish anticompetitive intent to violate Section 1 of the Sherman Act, which is an element of a criminal Section 1 violation, whereas for civil violations a plaintiff only needs to prove the agreement was knowingly entered into and designed to harm competition.

Former President of Asphalt Paving Company Pleads Guilty To Bid Rigging. On October 30, 2023, the former president of an asphalt paving company in Michigan pleaded guilty in connection with a conspiracy to rig bids.

Justice Department Files Lawsuit and Proposed Consent Decree To Prohibit Koch Foods From Imposing Unfair and Anticompetitive Termination Penalties in Contracts With Chicken Growers. On November 9, 2023, the DOJ announced that Koch Foods Inc. agreed to a consent decree to resolve allegations that it required chicken farmers to pay Koch a termination penalty to switch from working for Koch to a competitor. The DOJ argued that the penalty constituted a de facto noncompete clause and an unfair and deceptive act in violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act, as well as an unreasonable restraint of trade under Section 1. As part of the consent decree, Koch is required to reimburse farmers for all termination fee payments and other out-of-pocket legal expenses, as well as refrain from retaliating against growers. The consent decree would also prohibit Koch from including any termination penalty obligation in future contracts or collecting payments for the next seven years.

DOJ Seeks Dismissal of No-Poach Case Against Surgical Care Affiliates. On November 13, 2023, the DOJ filed a motion to dismiss its pending criminal no-poach case, which was filed against UnitedHealth subsidiary Surgical Care Affiliates in January 2021.

DOJ Backs Tenants in Case Alleging Price-Fixing. On November 15, 2023, the DOJ filed a statement of interest in support of plaintiffs in opposition to a motion to dismiss claims against RealPage and apartment owners that used RealPage software when setting rental rates. The DOJ argues that the plaintiffs' complaints plausibly allege that defendants are using new technology and complex algorithms to engage in anticompetitive activity in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act.

Fourth Circuit Reverses Criminal Conviction in Bid-Rigging Conspiracy. On December 1, 2023, after a former executive of Contech Engineered Solutions LLC was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reversed the Sherman Act conviction on the basis that the agreement did not constitute a per se antitrust violation.

Executives Charged With Bid Rigging, Territorial Allocation, and Defrauding the U.S. Forest Service After a Wiretap Investigation. On December 15, 2023, the DOJ announced that two Idaho executives were indicted for conspiring to rig bids and allocate territories in connection with the U.S. Forest Service contracts. The indictment alleges that from February 2014 to March 2023, the defendants coordinated their bids to harm competitors and accepted payment for fuel trucks at noncompetitive daily rates. The grand jury indictments are a result of an investigation conducted by the PCSF.

Joint FTC and DOJ Policy

FTC and DOJ Issue the 2023 Merger Guidelines. On December 18, 2023, after the two agencies released the Draft Merger Guidelines for public comment earlier this year and hosted a public workshop, they released the 2023 Merger Guidelines.

FTC and DOJ Issue Fiscal Year 2022 Hart-Scott-Rodino Notification Report. On December 21, 2023, the FTC and DOJ released their annual report detailing 2022 data on the HSR Premerger Notification Program. The report notes that in 2022, 3,152 transactions were reported under the HSR, the second highest number over the past 10 years. Of those, 47 were subject to a Second Request, which is in line with prior years. The agencies indicated they took 50 merger enforcement actions (including filed matters, settlements, abandonments, and restructuring that led to no action).

FTC Policy

FTC Challenges Orange Book Patents Listed With FDA. On November 7, 2023, the FTC sent notice letters to 10 pharmaceutical manufacturers warning that their allegedly improper listing of patents in the FDA's Orange Book might constitute an unfair method of competition under Section 5 of the FTC Act. While reserving the right to take further action, the FTC informed the recipients that it was using the FDA's administrative process to challenge Orange Book listings under 21 C.F.R. § 314.53(f)(1).

DOJ Policy

DOJ's Procurement Collusion Strike Force Holds Its First Summit To Discuss Strategies to Combat Emerging Threats. On November 16, 2023, the DOJ's Antitrust Division and the PCSF hosted its first summit to convene its law enforcement partners from across the country to discuss emerging threats and strategies to confront them. Participants discussed the heightened areas of procurement collusion risk resulting from recent spending bills like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act of 2022, and supplemental funding in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Inter-Agency Initiatives

DOJ and the FTC Meet With G7 Enforcement Partners in Tokyo To Discuss the Challenges of Ensuring Competition in Digital Markets. On November 8, 2023, the FTC and DOJ Antitrust Division participated in the G7 Competition Authorities and Policymakers Summit. The nations discussed ways in which they can address competition issues in digital markets and better understand and anticipate the challenges to competition that AI brings.

White House Announces Joint Effort From DOJ, FTC, and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). On December 7, 2023, the White House announced that the DOJ, FTC, and HHS will issue a joint request for information on how private equity and concentration in health care may affect patients. The agencies will use this information to identify areas for future regulation and enforcement prioritization. The agencies are also looking to better identify alleged "roll up" strategies where multiple small acquisitions can lead to large market consolidation.

FTC Speeches

FTC Hosted Virtual Roundtable To Discuss Artificial Intelligence. On October 4, 2023, FTC staff hosted a virtual roundtable in which Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Chair Lina Khan spoke on artificial intelligence in creative industries. Opening the event, the two FTC members discussed the potential dangers of generative AI to creators and artists, as well as antitrust enforcers' role in protecting them.

Chair Khan Delivers Remarks at the International Competition Network Conference in Barcelona, Spain. On October 18, 2023, Chair Lina Khan delivered a speech at the International Competition Network Conference addressing the FTC's approach to the revised Merger Guidelines. She outlined the agency's goals and principles, including to update the Merger Guidelines to reflect current market realities, encompass the full scope of congressional intent and legal precedent, and provide a clear and administrable framework for courts and market participants.

Chair Khan Speaks at Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. On November 2, 2023, Chair Khan delivered remarks at the Standard Institute for Economic Policy Research describing her belief that government action has been crucial to protect free and fair competition in the technology industry. She expressed concerns about the dangers of large firms capturing innovative capacity through the hoarding of talent or acquisition of firms, and outlined the ways the FTC sought to protect fair competition in Silicon Valley.

Commissioner Bedoya Speaks at Artificial Intelligence Event. On November 16, 2023, the Open Markets Institute hosted an event on the contemporary artificial intelligence landscape. Among the speakers were FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, who spoke about his concerns with the increasing use of AI, such as potential bias, harmful use in hiring practices, and the use of AI systems to make health care decisions.

DOJ Speeches

Criminal Enforcement Section Director Emma Burnham Delivers Remarks to the New York State Bar Association. On October 18, 2023, DOJ's Criminal Enforcement Section Director Emma Burnham spoke to the New York Bar Association explaining how the DOJ's Antitrust Division has worked with other offices and agencies, as well as international partners, in joint initiatives to investigate and prosecute antitrust crimes. Director Burnham spoke about the agency's emphasis on corporate enforcement and the importance of remediation and strategic divestments.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Andrew J. Forman Speaks at the Capitol Forum's Health Care Competition Conference. On October 26, 2023, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Andrew J. Forman delivered a speech on competition in the health care industry. He described the importance of the health care industry to the U.S. economy, and how the DOJ is focused both on non-merger and conduct-related transactions in the health care space.

PCSF Director Daniel Glad Speaks at the National Association of State Procurement Officials' 10th Annual Law Institute. On November 9, 2023, Director Daniel Glad delivered remarks to the National Association of State Procurement Officials' Law Institute in which he outlined the importance of procurement experts, particularly at a time of increased infrastructure spending. He also described the work of the PCSF and its recent accomplishments. After stressing the significant loss local governments can experience from bid rigging, price fixing, and other collusive schemes, he asked for assistance from other procurement experts and their teams in reporting and investigating potential crimes.

AAG Kanter Testifies Before House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust. On November 14, 2023, AAG Jonathan Kanter testified before the regulatory reform and antitrust subcommittee in November. AAG Kanter defended his agency's actions and praised its recent accomplishments.

PDAAG Mekki Speaks at Artificial Intelligence Event. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General (PDAAG) Doha Mekki, spoke on the contemporary artificial intelligence landscape on November 16, 2023. PDAAG Mekki covered the DOJ's merger guidelines, the purported danger of AI finding new and efficient ways to collude, and her view of tech companies' increased aversion to antitrust regulation.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Kades Speaks at Annual CRA Brussels Conference 2023. On December 7, 2023, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Kades discussed recent evolutions in antitrust ideology. He described many economic assumptions that have changed over time, including views on cartels and labor.

