As a capstone on the Biden administration's aggressive 2023 antitrust enforcement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) jointly issued revised Merger Guidelines before the holidays, replacing the Horizontal Merger Guidelines issued by the Obama administration in 2010 and the Vertical Merger Guidelines issued by the Trump administration in 2020.

The 2023 Merger Guidelines reflect many of the aggressive and novel theories of harm that the DOJ and FTC have pursued under the Biden administration through enforcement actions and also enunciated in speeches.

This alert puts the 2023 Merger Guidelines in the context of the overall antitrust enforcement climate, describes the key changes from preexisting guidelines and discusses what the guidelines mean for the future of antitrust enforcement and dealmakers.

Guidelines issued against aggressive enforcement backdrop

As discussed in Cooley's July 2023 alert on the draft revised merger guidelines, the Biden administration has called for more aggressive antitrust enforcement, including greater scrutiny of M&A activity. The agencies have answered the call, pursuing broader and more novel theories of harm.

For example, in attempting to block Amgen's acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, the FTC filed suit in federal court alleging the transaction would enable Amgen to leverage its portfolio of medicines to entrench monopoly positions of Horizon's rare disease medications, despite the parties having no horizontal overlap or vertical relationship. The transaction was allowed to proceed after the FTC reached a settlement agreement with the companies.

The 2023 Merger Guidelines – which answer President Joe Biden's directive in his Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy to address concerns around market consolidation by issuing new guidelines – memorialize the tack that the agencies have been taking in enforcement actions and speeches and provide a roadmap of what parties should expect to see in future merger enforcement actions.

The agencies tout the guidelines as providing "transparency" and reflecting "modern market reality," though it is clear that they also are aimed at supporting an aggressive merger enforcement agenda – potentially so much so that it deters dealmaking.

In touting the FTC's track record under her leadership, FTC Chair Lina Khan referenced a quote from an Evercore investor in a November 2023 letter to Congress: "The new regulatory team ... already have succeeded in dissuading a series of business combinations which would have gone ahead in a different environment." Khan concluded that "[t]he fact that the FTC's work is driving this type of deterrence is a real mark of success."

Key provisions and changes from preexisting guidelines

The 2023 Merger Guidelines are organized as 11 guides, six of which describe frameworks for identifying concerns and five of which describe how to apply those frameworks in specific situations. Some of the guides are consistent with historic practices, some are more aggressive applications of historic practices and others present novel principles in modern antitrust enforcement.

Key principles include:

1. Lower concentration thresholds and introduction of a 30% combined share threshold to trigger a "structural presumption" that a merger is illegal. The 2023 Merger Guidelines continue to measure concentration by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) used in the 2010 guidelines, but have reduced the level of concentration under which a transaction will be presumed to risk substantially lessening competition and violating antitrust law back to levels first announced in 1982.

While stating that the guidelines' presumption of illegality "can be rebutted or disproved," the agencies place more emphasis on the merging parties' combined market share as a factor that independently supports a presumption.