On December 18, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice jointly released their final Merger Guidelines. The Guidelines "identify the procedures and enforcement practices [the agencies] most often use to investigate whether mergers violate the antitrust laws."1 The agencies issued the Guidelines after a nearly two-year process that included issuance of draft Guidelines on July 19, 2023, a subsequent public comment period, four public "listening sessions" and three workshops that the agencies hosted. See our alert on the draft Guidelines here.

In the end, the final Guidelines are broadly consistent with the July draft, with some (largely tonal) changes. Substantively, the most notable changes from the draft Guidelines include (i) removal of draft guideline 6, which would have established a structural presumption that a vertical merger is illegal based on market shares (market shares are now an element of a more holistic analysis of vertical mergers); and (ii) inclusion of a detailed section on analytical, economic and evidentiary tools in merger analysis in the body of the Guidelines (this was split across multiple annexes in the draft Guidelines).

The 2023 Guidelines reflect a significant change from the 2010 Horizontal Guidelines and the 2020 Vertical Guidelines. We discuss below key components of the Guidelines and some differences between the draft and final Guidelines.

Key Points From the Merger Guidelines

Market Concentration . Consistent with the draft, the final Guidelines significantly lower the market concentration thresholds at which mergers are presumed to harm competition and strengthen the force of that presumption. Under the Guidelines, a merger is presumptively unlawful if (i) the post-merger Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) is greater than 1,800 and increased by more than 100 points; or (ii) the merged firm would have more than a 30% market share and the merger increases the HHI by more than 100. This is a rebuttable presumption, but the agencies caution that "[t]he higher the concentration metrics over these thresholds, the greater the risk to competition suggested . . . and the stronger the evidence needed to rebut or disprove it." 2

What Is Next?

The new Merger Guidelines largely reflect the approach the agencies, under their current leadership, have been taking to merger analysis. But they will also guide the agencies' approach to future merger reviews—including whether to open a formal investigation, issue a second request or challenge a merger. This will have substantial implications for businesses contemplating transactions. It is less clear, however, whether courts will follow this guidance. Agency guidelines are not legally binding and courts have generally deferred to them only to the extent that they are persuasive. It remains to be seen, however, how persuasive these final Guidelines will be compared to previous guidelines. Unlike previous merger guidelines, the new Guidelines do not reflect bipartisan consensus about modern merger analysis and are arguably more of a statement about the enforcement ideology of current leadership than they are a framework for analysis applying well-accepted principles to specific mergers. Additionally, much of the final Guidelines are rooted in caselaw, some of which is dated or has been called into question by more recent court decisions, and courts generally do not defer to agencies when assessing judicial precedent.

At the FTC, the new Merger Guidelines were approved by a 3–0 vote of only Democratic FTC Commissioners (there currently are no Republican Commissioners). There are real questions about whether the Guidelines would survive a change to a Republican FTC majority or new DOJ leadership under a Republican administration, which could result in very different approaches to merger enforcement.

Footnotes

1. U.S. Dep't of Just. & Fed. Trade Comm'n, Merger Guidelines, 1 (2023) [hereinafter "Final Guidelines"], https://www.justice.gov/d9/2023-12/2023%20Merger%20Guidelines.pdf.

2. Id. at 6.

3. Id. at 14–15.

4. Id. at 11.

5. Id. at 18.

6. Id.

7. Id. at 18–19.

8. Id. at 19–20.

9. Id. at 21.

10. Press Release, FTC, Biopharmaceutical Giant Amgen to Settle FTC and State Challenges to its Horizon Therapeutics Acquisition (Sept. 1, 2023), https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/pressreleases/2023/09/biopharmaceutical-giant-amgen-settle-ftc-state-challenges-its-horizon-therapeutics-acquisition

11. U.S. Dep't of Just. & Fed. Trade Comm'n, 1968 Merger Guidelines (1968), https://www.justice.gov/sites/default/files/atr/legacy/2007/07/11/11247.pdf.

12. Final Guidelines at 20.

13. Id. at 26–27.

14. Id. at 23–26.

15. U.S. Dep't of Just. & Fed. Trade Comm'n, Draft Merger Guidelines, 22 (2023), https://www.justice.gov/d9/2023-07/2023-draft-merger-guidelines_0.pdf.

16. Final Guidelines at 23.

17. Lina M. Khan, FTC Chair, Remarks at Fordham Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy (Sept. 16, 2022), https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/KhanRemarksFordhamAntitrust20220916.pdf; Jonathan Kanter, Assistant Att'y Gen., Antitrust Div., U.S. Dep't of Just., Keynote Speech at Georgetown Antitrust Law Symposium (Sept. 13, 2022), https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/assistant-attorney-generaljonathan-kanter-delivers-keynote-speech-georgetown-antitrust.

18. Press Release, FTC, FTC Challenges Private Equity Firm's Scheme to Suppress Competition in Anesthesiology Practices Across Texas (Sept. 21, 2023), https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/pressreleases/2023/09/ftc-challenges-private-equity-firms-scheme-suppress-competition-anesthesiology-practicesacross.

19. Final Guidelines at 40–41.

