The transition towards a net zero economy remains an important focus of the UK government's internal and foreign policy. With the conclusion of COP28 (the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference), this client alert focuses on regulatory efforts in the UK to help companies develop and implement effective environmental policies – including through legitimate industry cooperation.

Specifically, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently published the final version of its Green Agreements Guidance (UK guidance). The UK guidance explains how businesses can comply with UK antitrust law when entering into certain environmental agreements with their competitors.

The publication of the UK guidance is part of a recent trend among antitrust authorities seeking to help promote sustainable initiatives by setting out their position on what constitutes legitimate business collaborations to combat the negative effects of climate change. While these guidelines generally pursue similar objectives, companies will have to be mindful of differences in scope and approach, especially when seeking to implement cross-border initiatives.

We have set out below the key features of the UK guidance and explain what they mean for businesses seeking to tackle environmental sustainability objectives through legitimate industry collaborations and/or bilateral agreements with their competitors.

What are the risks of making agreements with competitors?

Antitrust law prohibits businesses from entering into agreements which prevent, restrict or distort competition in the UK. Typically, therefore, agreements between competitors carry significant antitrust law risks, and businesses have shied away from cooperating with other companies in their sector to achieve sustainability objectives.

However, antitrust regulators are now recognising that in certain circumstances, cooperation between competitors may be necessary in order to achieve sustainability goals, with competition potentially undermining these efforts. Examples of where issues might arise include:

The first mover disadvantage : where a business acting first on sustainability could suffer a competitive disadvantage – e.g., by switching to a more sustainable but more costly input, if its competitors do not do the same.

: where a business acting first on sustainability could suffer a competitive disadvantage – e.g., by switching to a more sustainable but more costly input, if its competitors do not do the same. Lack of resources/capabilities : where a business may lack the resources and capabilities to achieve an environmentally sustainable outcome, which could be achieved collectively – e.g., by pooling knowledge, resources, and/or research and development (R&D) capabilities.

: where a business may to achieve an environmentally sustainable outcome, which could be achieved collectively – e.g., by pooling knowledge, resources, and/or research and development (R&D) capabilities. Lack of scale : where businesses individually possess the resources and capabilities to achieve more environmentally sustainable outcomes but acting collectively could realise the benefits more quickly and on the scale demanded by the risks of climate change .

: where businesses individually possess the resources and capabilities to achieve more environmentally sustainable outcomes but acting collectively could . Unhelpful duplication: where businesses could pool their efforts to reduce duplication which would be detrimental to consumers. An example of this would be to set a common 'sustainability label' rather than each business deciding on an individual one, potentially confusing end consumers.

The UK guidance has the aim of ensuring that UK antitrust law promotes environmental sustainability and helps regulators meet their objective of accelerating the UK's transition to a net zero economy.

Scope of the guidance: What are 'green agreements'?

The UK guidance establishes a framework for cooperation among businesses in relation to 'environmental sustainability agreements', 'climate change agreements' and 'mixed agreements'.

Environmental sustainability agreements (ESAs) are agreements between competitors aimed at preventing, reducing or mitigating the adverse impact that economic activities have on environmental sustainability, or assisting with the transition towards environmental sustainability.

are agreements between competitors aimed at preventing, reducing or mitigating the adverse impact that economic activities have on environmental sustainability, or assisting with the transition towards environmental sustainability. Climate change agreements are a subset of ESAs, which contribute to combating climate change.

are a subset of ESAs, which contribute to combating climate change. Mixed agreements are ESAs that generate both climate change and other environmental benefits.

What environmental sustainability collaborations are unlikely to raise concerns under the guidance?

First, the UK guidance sets out that there are certain categories of agreements which the CMA considers unlikely to infringe antitrust rules. They include:

Agreements which do not affect price, quantity, quality, choice or innovation – e.g., agreements to eliminate the use of single-use plastic on business premises.

– e.g., agreements to eliminate the use of single-use plastic on business premises. Agreements to do something jointly which none of the parties could do individually – e.g., joint R&D projects with an environmental sustainability objective, after which the parties will independently implement any solution in their own production processes.

– e.g., joint R&D projects with an environmental sustainability objective, after which the parties will independently implement any solution in their own production processes. Cooperation that is required, rather than encouraged, by law .

. Pooling information about suppliers or customers – e.g., evidence-based information about the sustainability credentials of customers, but without sharing competitively sensitive information.

– e.g., evidence-based information about the sustainability credentials of customers, but without sharing competitively sensitive information. Creation of industry standards , provided that the process for developing the standard is transparent, the standard is voluntary, and any business in the affected market can participate in the development of that standard and can implement the standard on reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms.

, provided that the process for developing the standard is transparent, the standard is voluntary, and any business in the affected market can participate in the development of that standard and can implement the standard on reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms. Collective withdrawal/phasing out of nonsustainable products or processes , provided it does not involve an appreciable increase in price or reduction in product quality or choice for consumers.

, provided it does not involve an appreciable increase in price or reduction in product quality or choice for consumers. Industrywide environmental targets – i.e., nonbinding short- or long-term targets (e.g., for reduction of CO2 emissions) across a whole industry, provided that participating business are free to independently determine their own contribution and the way in which targets are realised.

– i.e., nonbinding short- or long-term targets (e.g., for reduction of CO2 emissions) across a whole industry, provided that participating business are free to independently determine their own contribution and the way in which targets are realised. Agreements between shareholders to vote in support of corporate policies that pursue environmental sustainability.

When could environmental sustainability collaborations raise antitrust concerns?

Notwithstanding the above, the UK guidance is clear that not all sustainability agreements will be compliant with antitrust law, and companies have to keep the usual antitrust risks in mind. This means that, for example, agreements involving price fixing, market sharing, customer allocation, or limits on output, quality, or innovation will continue to be prohibited.

In addition, agreements that, in practice, have the effect of restricting competition will have to be analysed on a case-by-case basis against the four criteria below:

The agreement must have objective and verifiable benefits. Examples include:

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

New or improved products which have a reduced environmental impact.

Introduction of cleaner technologies.

Reduction of production or distribution costs for sustainable products through achieving economies of scale.