Partner Ben Dryden has written an analysis of the "Northeast Alliance" proposed by American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, which a federal district court in Massachusetts has ruled violates antitrust laws. The court found that although the Alliance created real, tangible benefits for consumers, the Alliance nevertheless amounted to an illegal restraint of trade by American and JetBlue. The court's decision stands as a reminder that agreements among horizontal competitors can warrant close scrutiny under the antitrust laws, even if they create benefits for the companies involved and for consumers.

