Twin brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley, former five-star prospects who signed to play basketball at Chicago State this season, sued the NCAA in federal court after they were denied eligibility for receiving money they say was generated from their name, image and likeness while competing for Overtime Elite Academy.

The federal antitrust lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago, accuses the NCAA of violating its own NIL policies, the Illinois Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act and federal antitrust laws.

The brothers, who lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before competing for Overtime Elite Academy in Atlanta, are seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction from a federal judge to compete for Chicago State, which opens the season Monday at Bowling Green.

It will be fascinating to see how the NCAA responds to this case and if it sets a precedent. The Illinois Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act was enacted in July 2021 with the goal to make Illinois a national leader in granting student-athletes the ability to sign individual endorsement deals while enrolled at a college or university. Many other states had previously or subsequently enacted similar laws, thus providing state protection for student athletes. But the NCAA believes it has the last word in determining eligibility. And even if these brothers win at this district court level, it is unlikely the NCAA will be satisfied with such a decision.

