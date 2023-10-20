Complex disputes sprout up across US organised sports landscape

In summary

This article recaps antitrust litigation and enforcement in organised US sports from January 2022 to June 2023, including recent lawsuits by student-athletes and their coaches, following the Supreme Court's seismic 2021 decision in NCAA vAlston. Also discussed are recent challenges against Major League Baseball's long-standing antitrust exception and FIFA's rules governing international club football. Finally, the article highlights the potential for Department of Justice or private antitrust action against the merger between the PGA and rival-turned- partner, LIV Golf.

Discussion points

Post-Alston follow-up lawsuits by National Collegiate Athletic Association volunteer coaches and Ivy League student-athletes

FIFA losing at the Second Circuit, lowering the bar for Section 1 claims

Updates on challenges to Major League Baseball's antitrust exemption

Litigation risk facing the PGA/LIV merger

NCAA policies continue to face challenges, including from volunteer coaches

In Alston, a unanimous Supreme Court agreed that the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) education compensation limits were anticompetitive.1 Since Alston, the NCAA has faced several lawsuits from student-athletes and coaches seeking damages stemming from the imposition of the policies that were subsequently declared illegal in 2021.2

The NCAA is now facing attacks from a new group of plaintiffs: volunteer coaches. Smart v NCAA and Colon v NCAA (collectively, the Volunteer Coach Suits), are separate class actions brought by Division I volunteer coaches. The plaintiffs in the Volunteer Coach Suits allege that the NCAA is suppressing wages in the market for Division I coaching by capping the number of paid coaches a team may have, and by capping the salary of unpaid coaches at zero.3

The Volunteer Coach Suits rely on Law v NCAA, in which an NCAA rule limiting the annual compensation of Division I entry-level coaches to US$16,000 was found to be a Section 1 violation.4 In Law, the NCAA argued that the District Court erred by failing to define the relevant market and that the relevant market was the entire market for men's basketball coaching services, in which the NCAA made up, at most, 8 per cent.5 The Tenth Circuit rejected the NCAA's argument and held that 'where a practice has obvious anticompetitive effects – as does price fixing – there is no need to prove that the defendant possesses market power'.6

The NCAA moved to dismiss the Volunteer Coach Suits, arguing that these unpaid coaches could have coached teams elsewhere.7 The NCAA also attempted to distinguish the NCAA by-laws capping the salaries of certain coaches in Law from by-laws capping the number of paid coaches in the Volunteer Coach Suits.8

This distinction is partly supported by the language in Law interpreting a Fifth Circuit ruling, Hennessey v NCAA, which upheld a rule limiting the number of assistant coaches that NCAA member schools could employ at a time.9 According to the Tenth Circuit, the 'analysis of the restraint in Hennessey, which did not involve a naked restriction on price, will not control the reasonableness' of the rule capping salaries.10

The Colon coaches describe the limits on paid coaches as a 'wage fixing conspiracy to exercise the NCAA's admitted monopsony market power in the labor market for coaches'.11 The NCAA claims that the limits on the number of coaches are necessary, just like the limits on the number of players per team.12 Given that there is no clear precedent related to limits on the number of paid coaches, it remains to be seen how courts address these types of restrictions.

The NCAA changed its by-laws, eliminating the volunteer coach designation across Division I and increasing the number of paid coaches in each sport, from 1 July 2023.13 Nevertheless, the suing coaches are seeking damages for the salaries and benefits they would have received in the absence of the rule.14 If these suits prove successful, they may open the NCAA to further liability from volunteer coaches.

FIFA loses at the Second Circuit, lowering the standard for finding Section 1 agreement

El Clásico is perhaps the single most famous rivalry across the wide world of sport, drawing an estimated 650 million global spectators for each biannual football match between Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona.15 In 2017, the El Clásico 'circus' came to Miami, selling out Hard Rock Stadium, despite 'nosebleed' seats topping US$500 for a friendly pre-season exhibition game, with no implications for championships or standings.16

The organiser of the match, promotion venture Relevent Sports, wanted to build on the success of the event by hosting an 'official' La Liga match in the United States.17 Official games count towards league standings and ultimately prize money, and so they draw the fiercest competition by players and teams.18

But FIFA, the world governing body for football, requires that official league matches must take place in a league's home country, in the absence of express approval by the governing body of the foreign country where the teams seek to play.19 In 2019, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) officially refused to sanction Relevent's proposed official match in Miami between the Spanish clubs.20 Without this approval, the foreign clubs pulled out: playing in an unsanctioned match risks ineligibility for global tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup.

On 14 September 2020, Relevent responded by suing under Section 1 of the Sherman Act, arguing that FIFA's policy that official matches be played in home countries was an illegal horizontal market allocation scheme, agreed upon and enforced by national governing bodies such as the USSF.21 According to Relevent's complaint, limiting official matches to the team's home countries protects weaker domestic leagues, such as the USSF-affiliated Major League Soccer, from competition for fans and broadcast rights from top foreign leagues such as La Liga or England's Premier League.22

In 2021, the Southern District of New York (SDNY) dismissed Relevent's theory for failing to plead an agreement as required under Section 1.23 FIFA merely announcing a policy with which the USSF was bound to comply did not constitute an agreement under the Sherman Act in the absence of any 'direct evidence' of the USSF directly conspiring with FIFA to enforce that policy, held Judge Valerie E Caproni.24

However, in March 2023, the Second Circuit reversed the SDNY and allowed the case to proceed.25 The ruling impacts other antitrust challenges to organised sport by potentially lowering the bar for finding an agreement under Section 1.

Writing for a unanimous panel, the Second Circuit ruled that the SDNY erred in holding that Relevent had to allege an 'agreement to agree' between FIFA and the USSF.26 Citing NCAA v Board of Regents and Alston, the court held that a governing body, such as FIFA, adopting a binding rule is itself 'direct evidence' of a conspiracy with those bound to follow that rule.27 Relevent framed its complaint such that the challenged policy itself was the agreement, so no further evidence of some pre-existing agreement was required at the motion to dismiss phase.28 So long as the dominant governing body has declared the rule, and a lesser body 'surrenders' to that rule, 'no further proof [of an agreement] is necessary', explained Circuit Judge Raymond J Lohier.29 The panel's reasoning adheres closely to the amicus brief submitted by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which has been independently investigating the FIFA/USSF international match ban since 2020.30

The DOJ and Second Circuit's 'declaration-then-surrender' formulation in Relevent lowers the bar for establishing agreement under Section 1 beyond Alston's holding. Just as in Relevent, plaintiffs in Alston sued the dominant governing body (NCAA) and lesser, associated conferences (eg, the Big 10) for a conspiracy to restrain trade under Section 1.31 However in contrast to Relevent, the agreement between bodies in Alston was so clear that it was uncontested by the defendants.32 The member conferences voted to adopt the challenged rules via the NCAA handbook, and then enforced them on players.33

A lower bar for establishing agreement under Section 1 could have broad pro- plaintiff implications across the sport industry. Most major sports, whether domestic or international, are governed by a rule-making body composed similarly to FIFA or the NCAA. If mere 'surrender' to a dominant body's 'specific policy' constitutes an agreement under the Sherman Act, then the scope of challengeable conspiracies just expanded. Per the Court, a broad allegation of a 'general conspiracy' between governing body and league would not suffice, but here, Relevent challenged the specific policy concerning the approval of official games abroad.34 Applied elsewhere, the plaintiffs in Alston would no longer be limited to suing the NCAA and the major conferences that explicitly agreed on the specific challenged restraints, but could also join the member universities that enforce those rules. Under this ruling, those universities were members to the conspiracy to restrain wages so long as they 'surrendered' to the binding authority of the NCAA or their conference.35 Furthermore, the Second Circuit defined 'binding' authority broadly as well, requiring plaintiffs to only allege a 'risk . . . of penalties' for non-compliance, such as potential exclusion from the World Cup.36 As applied to universities, potential exclusion from major NCAA tournaments such as March Madness or the College Football Playoffs could fit squarely within this definition of 'binding'.

While football fans across the United States might welcome Relevent paving the way for global stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah to play official games in the US, sports governing bodies may not. This lower pleading standard will make claims against the NCAA and member universities easier to plead and prove, especially in cases arising from districts in the Second Circuit, such as the recent suit by Ivy League athletes in Connecticut, discussed below.37

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.