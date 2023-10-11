Axinn partner Lisl Dunlop hosted AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcast in an episode entitled, "Antitrust Agency Update: A Conversation with FTC Assistant Director Mark Seidman.

Lisl spoke with Mark Seidman, Assistant Director for the Mergers IV Division of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, about the promulgation and repeal of different sets of antitrust guidance and the FTC's views on antitrust enforcement in the healthcare industry.

