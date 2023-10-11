United States:
AHLAs Speaking Of Health Law - Antitrust Agency Update: A Conversation With FTC Assistant Director Mark Seidman (Podcast)
11 October 2023
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider
Axinn partner Lisl Dunlop hosted AHLA's Speaking of
Health Law podcast in an episode entitled, "Antitrust
Agency Update: A Conversation with FTC Assistant Director Mark
Seidman.
Lisl spoke with Mark Seidman, Assistant Director for the Mergers
IV Division of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, about the
promulgation and repeal of different sets of antitrust guidance and
the FTC's views on antitrust enforcement in the healthcare
industry.
Click here to access the episode.
