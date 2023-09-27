Axinn partner Jeny Maier co-hosted ABA's Our Curious Amalgam podcast in an episode entitled, "Can Competition and Quality Coincide? Analyzing a Systematic Competition Law Approach to Healthcare and Quality Concerns."

Jeny spoke with Professor Theodosia Stavroulaki to discuss her new book, which focuses on the tension between healthcare quality and antitrust. Click here to access the episode.

Originally published by ABA Our Curious Amalgam.

