California remains at the forefront of consumer litigation, enforcement and regulation. We are pleased to provide our 2023 Annual Overview of California's Unfair Competition Law (UCL) and Consumers Legal Remedies Act (CLRA).

The Annual Overview includes a comprehensive summary of both the state of the law and noteworthy recent developments. The law concerning the UCL and CLRA evolved significantly in 2022, with the most notable developments involving prosecutorial efforts to seek injunctive relief and civil penalties in support of social and economic policy goals.