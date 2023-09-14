ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Anywhere Real Estate has settled out of antitrust class action litigation brought by home sellers claiming the National Association of Realtors, Anywhere, and other major brokers conspired to require them to pay commissions to buyers' brokers when listing their properties for sale. The settlement is subject to court approval.

Anywhere (fka Realogy) is the parent company of Century21, Coldwell Banker, Sotheby's International Realty, and Corcoran Group, and reports annual revenues of $8 billion.

Reports put the settlement amount at more than $83 million, and Anywhere must stop its anticompetitive practices.

The case continues in federal court in Missouri against the National Association of Realtors, HomeServices of America, Inc. (and its subsidiaries and/or affiliates BHH Affiliates, LLC, HSF Affiliates, LLC, and The Long & Foster Companies, Inc.), RE/MAX, LLC, and Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

The third amended complaint alleges violations of federal and Missouri antitrust laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.