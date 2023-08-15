Adam Hakki (New York-Litigation), Senior Partner, of counsel John F. Cove, Jr. (San Francisco-Antitrust) and of counsel Jerry Fortinsky (New York-Litigation) recently authored a chapter for the fourth edition of "US Courts Annual Review," a publication distributed by Global Competition Review, a leading source of news and insight on competition law, economics, policy and practice. Global Competition Review's US Courts Annual Review surveys recent trends and noteworthy decisions in antitrust litigation throughout the United States.

Adam, Jerry and John authored the chapter on the United States Court of Appeals for Second Circuit. This chapter discusses a number of important Second Circuit decisions addressing both substantive and procedural issues in antitrust litigation, including antitrust standing, the 'act of state' doctrine, restrictions on competition in professional sports, and the pleading requirements to state a violation of the antitrust laws.

