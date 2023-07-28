On July 19, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division (DOJ) (collectively, the Agencies) released the long-anticipated updated draft Merger Guidelines1 (the Guidelines) for a 60-day public comment period. For the first time, the FTC and DOJ have revised and combined the previous Vertical Merger Guidelines and Horizontal Merger Guidelines into one document. There are 13 new guidelines, which provide a road map of how the Agencies will analyze a proposed transaction.

While the Guidelines are not binding law,2 courts typically have given previous merger guidelines considerable deference in reviewing merger challenges by the Agencies. The Guidelines should not come as a surprise, given that they reflect the Agencies' recent approach to mergers and acquisitions during the Biden administration.

Unlike the 2010 (Obama administration) Horizontal Merger Guidelines,3 which explicitly sought to "identify and challenge competitively harmful mergers while avoiding unnecessary interference with mergers that are either competitively beneficial or neutral,"4 the Guidelines fail to recognize either the benefits of mergers or the cost of blocking or impeding mergers that are unlikely to cause competitive harm. The Guidelines also outline several areas where strategic acquisitions are viewed as presumptively anticompetitive.

Regardless of whether the Guidelines are adopted as is and whether courts will give them the same deference given prior guidelines, it is important to recognize that the Guidelines reflect how the current FTC and DOJ are analyzing–and challenging, albeit for the most part unsuccessfully–mergers that come before them.

Here, we highlight the most significant changes to the prior Vertical and Horizontal Merger Guidelines, many of which appear to be directed at, or have particular relevance for, private equity buyers:

Guideline 1: Mergers Should Not Significantly Increase Concentration in Highly Concentrated Markets. This Guideline states that the Agencies will use a significantly lower Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) value 5 when evaluating transactions. The 2010 Horizontal Merger Guidelines considered markets highly concentrated when they had an HHI above 2,500, 6 but the new Guidelines state that a market is highly concentrated when the HHI is above 1,800. In addition, the Guidelines create for the first time a structural presumption based on the merged firm having a 30% market share. "[A] merger that significantly increases concentration and creates a firm with a share over [30%] presents an impermissible threat of undue concentration regardless of the overall level of market concentration," 7 i.e., the threshold for a structural anticompetitive presumption is a change of HHI greater than 100 and a resulting 30% or more market share. These lowered thresholds will give the FTC and DOJ grounds to challenge even more M&A transactions.

The theories and the approach reflected in the Guidelines are and will continue to be tested by courts, which ultimately will shape the legal framework on deals. In the meantime, as merger enforcement continues to be more aggressive, parties contemplating transactions should proactively consider regulatory risk at the very outside of deals and should consult antitrust counsel to assess and mitigate regulatory risk in light of the merger review framework outlined in the Guidelines.

