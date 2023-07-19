David Shaw spoke to Global Competition Review about Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair Lina Khan planning to select Henry Liu to serve as director of the agency's antitrust arm.

According to David, his former colleague is "undoubtedly smart and skilled," and added that the selection is notable because he is not aware of him working on mergers.

"This signals that the FTC intends to continue to enforce and litigate aggressively," David said.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved