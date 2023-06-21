United States:
#226 An Agency In Peril? The Implications Of Axon, Louisiana Children's Medical Center, And Other Challenges To The FTC's Power (Podcast)
21 June 2023
Arnold & Porter
The current administration and leadership at the FTC, helmed by
Chair Lina Khan, have been vocal about their desire to expand
antitrust and consumer protection enforcement and to use all the
tools in their enforcement and regulatory toolkit to address harms
that they see as taking place across the economy. But are these new
initiatives consistent with constitutional and administrative law
principles? Matt Tabas, an experienced antitrust practitioner and
former FTC attorney, joins Jeny Maier and Melissa Maxman to offer
an overview of the challenges that the FTC is facing while it is
seeking to flex its enforcement muscles. Listen to this episode to
learn more about these threats to the FTC and how courts are likely
to address them.
MATTHEW TABAS, PARTNER, ARNOLD & PORTER
Hosted by:
Jeny Maier and Melissa Maxman
Originally Published by American Bar Association
