Lisa Phelan spoke with Global Competition Review about United States v. Patel and what it means for other no-poach prosecutions and per se offenses.
"The DOJ may want to re-focus its resources on some more classic cartel conduct, that may lead to court opinions that re-establish some of these per se principles that DOJ historically relied on to build winning cases," Lisa said.
Read the full article (subscription required).
Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved