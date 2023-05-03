For those interested in commenting on the FTC's proposed rule banning nearly all non-competes, today, April 19, is your deadline to do so!

To date, approximately 25,000 comments have been submitted to the FTC, from individuals, corporations, and various industry groups and legal associations. That includes a comment from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (as part of a coalition of more than 280 organizations representing 45 states) and a joint statement from the National Restaurant Association and the Restaurant Law Center.

Information on how to submit comments can be found in the Federal Register notice.

Be sure to check this page for updates and analysis of the FTC's actions as they develop.

