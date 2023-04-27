The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to ban almost all post-employment non-compete agreements. The public may comment on the proposed rule by April 19, 2023. Unless this deadline is extended, the FTC will issue a final rule after reviewing all comments. This CLE explained the FTC process, the importance of comments, the meaning of the proposed rule, and how businesses should best prepare now for the potential impact. The program featured Buchanan attorneys, Carrie Amezcua, Duane Stewart and Jaime Tuite. This group specializes in antitrust, labor and employment, and intellectual property. They discussed best practices for companies relating to the rule specifically and to non-competes generally.

View the webinar here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.