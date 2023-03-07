In this episode, Sheppard Mullin partner Oliver Heinisch joins host Scott Maberry to discuss international law and policy trends in Europe, including the race for green energy, greater protectionism, and the outlook for competition enforcement.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What are some implications of new signs of protectionism between the EU and the United States, particularly in terms of the green energy transition?

How will green energy subsidies work under the new EU's Foreign Subsidies Regulation?

How does the EU expect to subsidize the green energy transition, and at the same time consider punishing subsidies by the United States under the Inflation Reduction Act?

How should companies be preparing for the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation?

What are the emerging issues in competition enforcement in the United States and EU?

Where do you see Foreign Direct Investment Controls heading and how does that add to the complexity of doing business in Europe?

What's the Digital Markets Act process?

What is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and how is it being enforced?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.