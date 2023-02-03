United States:
AHLA's Speaking Of Health Law 2022's - Biggest Antitrust Developments And What To Expect In 2023 (Podcast)
03 February 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
In the fifth installment of their popular annual series, John D.
Carroll, Partner, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, and
Alexis J. Gilman, Partner, Crowell and Moring LLP, are joined by
Peter Herrick, Partner, Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, to
discuss 2022's biggest antitrust developments and what
attorneys should expect in 2023. Sponsored by Axinn.
