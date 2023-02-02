On this episode of Health Care Beat, host Chris DeMeo is joined by Kristine Argentine, partner in Seyfarth's Chicago office and chair of the firm's Commercial Consumer Class Action Defense group. Their discussion covers a string of recent cases involving the pursuit of employers across the health care industry (and others) for labor-related antitrust violations. Kristine also provides insight on how businesses can protect their investments in personnel, while successfully mitigating the threat of criminal prosecution.

Click here to listen to the full episode.