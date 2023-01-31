Over the term of this Administration, the DOJ and FTC have taken aggressive and novel antitrust positions as it relates to the labor market, launching broad investigations and criminal and civil prosecutions against companies and their employees for alleged labor market allocations, misuse of non-compete and non-solicitation provisions, and wage fixing. The State Attorney General Antitrust Divisions have followed suit investigating and pursuing these claims at the state level. As so often happens, these government investigations and public inquiries then serve as the basis for expansive class actions.

On Episode 33 of Seyfarth's Health Care Beat Podcast, host Chris DeMeo is joined by Kristine Argentine, partner in Seyfarth's Chicago office and chair of the firm's Commercial Consumer Class Action Defense group. Their discussion focusses on a string of recent cases involving the pursuit of employers across the health care industry (and others) for labor-related antitrust violations. Kristine also provides insight on how businesses can protect their investments in personnel, while successfully mitigating the threat of criminal prosecution.

