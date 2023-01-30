ARTICLE

In the second episode of this two-part MoFo Perspectives podcast, MoFo Global Antitrust co-chair Lisa Phelan and of counsel Rob Manoso speak with Employment & Labor partner Andrew Turnbull, along with special guest Matt Bester, Director of Competition Law at Accenture, to discuss the current and emerging trends between antitrust and employment law. In this part, you can look forward to a deeper dive into the FTC's recently announced plan to ban all non-compete agreements between companies and employees in any context. Our panel discusses what to expect from both state and federal jurisdictions and how companies can best prepare.

