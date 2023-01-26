ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As required by the HSR Act, on January 23, 2023, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released its annual adjustments to the reporting thresholds. The key number to remember is now $111.4 million. Note, this is an increase from the $101 million threshold in 2022. Generally, transactions valued in excess of $111.4 million must be reported and cleared by federal antitrust authorities before the transaction may close. The new thresholds will become effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register (which is expected on January 24, 2023 and would make the effective date February 23, 2023). The revised thresholds will apply to all transactions that close on or after the effective date.

Each year, the FTC adjusts the reporting thresholds under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the HSR Act) based on changes in gross national product. On January 23, 2023, the FTC announced the revised thresholds. Below are the current and new thresholds:

Test 2022 Threshold New Adjusted 2023 Threshold Size-of-Transaction $101 million $111.4 million Size-of-Person as Measured by Annual Net Sales or Total Assets $20.2 million for one party



AND



$202 million for the other party $22.3 million for one party



AND



$222.7 million for the other party Size-of-Transaction Threshold

at Which Size-of-Person Test

No Longer Applies $403.9 million $445.5 million

The practical effect of this change is that transactions valued in excess of $111.4 million will be subject to the reporting and waiting requirements of the HSR Act. In general, the “size-of-parties” test will be satisfied only if one party to the transaction has annual net sales or total assets of $22.3 million or more and the other party has annual net sales or total assets of $222.7 million or more.

The interlocking directorate thresholds under Section 8 of the Clayton Act have also been adjusted to account for changes in the gross national product (unlike the HSR Act thresholds, these adjusted thresholds take effect immediately). Section 8 may preclude a person from serving as an officer or director of two competing corporations when (1) each of the competing corporations has capital, surplus, and undivided profits aggregating more than $45,257,000, and (2) each corporation's competitive sales are at least $4,525,700.

The FTC also has announced changes to the filing fee structure under the HSR Act in accordance with the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act (MFFMA), which was signed into law on December 29, 2022. The MFFMA requires yearly adjustment of filing fees according to the consumer price index, rather than gross national product. Goodwin's alert on the MFFMA discusses these changes in detail. The revised HSR filing fee schedule will become effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register (which is expected to be on January 24, 2023 and would make the effective date February 23, 2023), is as follows:

Transaction Size Filing Fee (To be adjusted annually based on Consumer Price Index) $111.4 million or more but less than $161.5 million $30,000 $161.5 million or more, but less than $500 million $100,000 $500 million or more, but less than $1 billion $250,000 $1 billion or more, but less than $2 billion $400,000 $2 billion or more, but less than $5 billion $800,000 $5 billion or more $2,250,000

Earlier this year, the FTC also announced that the maximum civil penalty amount has increased from $46,517 to $50,120 per day for certain violations of the FTC Act, HSR Act, and Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.