The Federal Trade Commission announced yesterday the most significant changes to the jurisdictional thresholds and filing fees applicable to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the HSR Act) in several decades.

The HSR Act requires that certain large transactions be notified to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission prior to their consummation. This year, the minimum "size-of-transaction" threshold for reporting mergers and acquisitions will increase substantially from $101 million to $111.4 million. The "size-of-person" threshold will also increase.

Notifications made under the HSR Act also require the payment of a filing fee, which has historically increased annually based on changes to the U.S. consumer price index. Pursuant to the recently-enacted Fee Modernization Act, the FTC has adopted a new structure-increasing the number of tiers from three to six-and including significant changes to the filing fees themselves. The new structure marginally reduces the filing fees required for smaller transactions, but dramatically increases those required for the largest deals. For example, in 2022, the largest filing fee of $280,000 was required for transactions valued at approximately $1 billion or more. This year, the largest filing fee will be $2.25 million, applicable to transactions valued at $5 billion or more. More detail is included in the chart below.

FILING FEE SIZE OF TRANSACTION $30,000 less than $161.5 million $100,000 not less than $161.5 million but less than $500 million $250,000 not less than $500 million but less than $1 billion $400,000 not less than $1 billion but less than $2 billion $800,000 not less than $2 billion but less than $5 billion $2.25 million $5 billion or more

This new fee structure is expected to significantly increase the total sum of filing fees-with the Congressional Budget Office estimating the changes will generate an additional $1.4 billion in payments from 2023 through 2027-and which will significantly increase the funding and resources available to the FTC and DOJ to enforce the antitrust laws. Under the new structure, HSR filing fees will be increased annually by an amount equal to the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index, if any, as determined by the Department of Labor.

All of these revised thresholds will become effective thirty days after their publication in the Federal Register, which has not yet occurred at the time of this posting.

The Commission also issued revised thresholds relating to the prohibition of certain interlocking directorates under Section 8 of the Clayton Act.

The Commission also issued revised thresholds relating to the prohibition of certain interlocking directorates under Section 8 of the Clayton Act.

