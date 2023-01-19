Mary Kaiser spoke toGlobal Competition Reviewabout the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) probe into how Coca-Cola and PepsiCo price their beverages, highlighting its commitment to embracing overlooked enforcement tools as the agency attempts to resurrect the Robinson-Patman Act (RPA) after a decades-long hiatus.

According to Mary, the agency appears to view the RPA as an "underutilized tool for protecting small businesses and one it hopes to wield more frequently" - but it needs to find a good test case to reinvigorate the statute.

Mary emphasized that RPA cases rarely proceed to trial, especially not before a federal court. In reality, most respondents will likely seek a consent order with the FTC and agree to stop the pricing practices in question, she added.

Read thefull article.

