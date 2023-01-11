Successfully navigating antitrust agency investigations requires a familiarity with Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission processes, as well as insight into those agencies and their leaderships' current priorities for enforcement and competition policy. This newsletter will provide periodic updates on both, offering an analytical look at how the antitrust agencies are approaching important competition issues and what current investigations may mean for potential future enforcement. We hope our experience-both inside and outside these agencies-will provide insights that help you make more informed decisions for your business.

Letter from the Editors

Time to revisit antitrust compliance? Agencies' efforts to expand antitrust enforcement mean existing antitrust compliance programs may require a refresh.

Since Jonathan Kanter and Lina Khan took their respective positions as Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division (DOJ) and Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the federal antitrust agencies have pursued an expanded antitrust enforcement agenda. The DOJ and FTC have announced, among other developments, that they are revising the Merger Guidelines,1 focusing on how competition affects wages and labor conditions,2 and studying the pharmaceutical sector to consider whether the supply chain and contracting practices impact competition.3

In the last quarter of 2022, the antitrust agencies have continued apace. The DOJ secured its first plea for a criminal charge of attempted monopolization under Section 2 of the Sherman Act in more than forty years.4 The FTC has filed suit to block Microsoft's proposed acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard, Inc., indicating the agencies will continue to pursue vertical theories of harm despite facing challenges in other recent enforcement efforts relating to vertical transactions.5 And the DOJ made clear that enforcement of Section 8 of the Clayton Act is alive and well.6

As they say, the only constant in life is change. Indeed, change is an apt way to summarize the agencies' most recent outlook: prosecutions that were civil may now be criminal; conduct that was unlikely to give rise to antitrust risk may now do so under Section 5 of the FTC Act; and the Robinson-Patman Act has found favor again with FTC enforcers. With expanded enforcement, there is a greater chance that existing antitrust compliance programs may require a refresh to ensure that policies and procedures are equal to the task of flagging antitrust risk. In the spirit of the new year-a time to look back in review and forward in preparation-we want to highlight below a few specific agency actions that occurred in the last quarter and their implications for antitrust compliance programs:

As the agencies increasingly look past traditional consumer welfare standards, compliance programs should take a holistic approach to competitive impact in antitrust risk analysis. While the traditional consumer welfare standard continues to guide US antitrust analysis in the courts, FTC and DOJ leadership have consistently pushed for a more holistic analysis that considers effects beyond those on price, output and quality. AAG Kanter has said that the "overarching problem" with the consumer welfare standard "is that it does not reflect the law as passed by Congress and interpreted by the courts."7 He has also asserted that "[t]he irony of the consumer welfare standard is that consumers have been harmed in its name by underenforcement of the antitrust laws." Chair Khan has noted that "efficiency doesn't appear anywhere in the antitrust statutes" and "it's really up to the FTC to be defining what is fair and what is unfair when it comes to competition. It's not that any business practice that increases welfare or increases efficiency is fine."8

This approach is exemplified by the FTC's recent policy statement regarding its views on the scope of "unfair methods of competition" proscribed by Section 5 of the FTC Act.9 The FTC explained that it will forgo applying either the "rule of reason" or the "consumer welfare standard" in its Section 5 analysis. Instead, the agency laid out a two-part test to determine whether conduct falls within Section 5's unfair method of competition: first, the FTC will assess whether conduct is a "method of competition," defined as "conduct undertaken by an actor in the marketplace-as opposed to merely a condition of the marketplace, not of the respondent's making"; second, the FTC will determine whether method of competition is "unfair," meaning the "conduct goes beyond competition on the merits." The FTC further outlined that conduct is "unfair" when it is "coercive, exploitative, collusive, abusive, deceptive, predatory, or involve[s] the use of economic power of a similar nature" and "the conduct must tend to negatively affect competitive conditions." Beyond these specific prohibitions, the FTC policy statement indicated that "unfair" conduct can be conduct that "violates the spirit of the antitrust laws." Similarly, in its policy statement addressing unfair, deceptive and anticompetitive practices in the gig economy, the FTC committed to coordinating its consumer protection and competition enforcement efforts, as well as efforts across other government agencies, to protect gig workers. Accordingly, compliance programs should take a broad view of competitive impact to ensure that conduct that may be the target of enforcer scrutiny is flagged to compliance counsel.

Board entanglements continue to face potential scrutiny. Section 8 of the Clayton Act prohibits, subject to certain exceptions, a person from serving "as a director or officer in any two corporations . . . that are . . . competitors. . . ."10 In October, the DOJ announced that seven directors resigned their positions from five corporate boards to address antitrust concerns relating to their simultaneous service on multiple corporate boards.11 This followed AAG Kanter explaining that the DOJ is "ramping up efforts to identify violations . . . and [] will not hesitate to bring Section 8 cases to break up interlocking directorates."12 Further, consistent with the FTC's long-standing position, the FTC's Section 5 policy statement indicates that the FTC views "interlocking directors and officers of competing firms not covered by the literal language" of Section 8 to potentially constitute an unfair method of competition.13 While the "literal language" of Section 8 applies only to officers and directors of corporations, the FTC's policy statement suggests that compliance counsel should look to interlocks involving partnerships and LLCs in addition to corporations.

These developments highlight continued antitrust scrutiny of interlocking directorates and underscores the need to maintain an effective antitrust compliance program to mitigate antitrust risks in choosing directors or when existing corporate directors and officers join other boards, as well as other issues that might arise from interlocking board service.

Pricing practices should be considered. In the coming year, it appears that price discrimination enforcement actions under the Robinson-Patman Act may also come to the foreground. The FTC last brought a Robinson-Patman case in 2000, and since that time the threat of a Robinson-Patman price discrimination challenge has come solely from private plaintiffs in recent years. But echoing prior statements by Chair Khan, FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya has also advocated for a renewed focus on Robinson-Patman Act enforcement. Commissioner Bedoya's calls for Robinson-Patman Act enforcement actions echo the FTC's assertion in a recent policy statement that it can use the Act to challenge rebates paid to pharmacy benefit managers.14 No matter the industry, companies should examine their antitrust compliance programs to ensure they include training to facilitate issue spotting for Robinson-Patman risks.

DOJ has raised the stakes of potential monopolization or attempted monopolization violations. After repeatedly suggesting that there is a role for criminal enforcement of Section 2 of the Sherman Act, the DOJ recently announced its first criminal Section 2 enforcement action in decades, resulting in a guilty plea by the owner and president of a paving and asphalt contracting business to attempting "to monopolize the markets for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming by proposing that his company and its competitor stop competing and allocate regional markets."15 Had the rival actually agreed to the proposal, the case would have fit neatly within DOJ's existing Section 1 enforcement program (and with the "conspiracy to monopolize" prong of Section 2. However, without an agreement Section 1 cannot apply. In recent years, such failed conspiracies have been pursued civilly by the FTC as "invitations to collude" in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act and occasionally as criminal wire fraud by the DOJ. Since these attempts at collusion-even if unsuccessful-give rise to potential criminal exposure, companies should ensure their employees recognize the risks inherent in any inappropriate communications.

Antitrust assessments for potential transactions should account for a range of effects on competition, including effects on suppliers and labor, as well as competitors from vertical entanglements. Both agencies continue to be focused on a range of harms in merger enforcement. The FTC's Section 5 policy statement highlighted potential concerns with "mergers, acquisitions, or joint ventures that have the tendency to ripen into violations of the antitrust laws."16 Further, both the DOJ and FTC have challenged transactions with allegations of harm to employees and input suppliers in 2022,17 and it is likely that the agencies will issue new merger guidelines addressing a range of harms that have only recently been the focus of merger investigations.

Transactions involving vertical entanglements between the parties, in particular, have been met with increasing skepticism by the agencies. For example, the FTC's recent action challenging Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard alleged that the proposed deal would allow Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business. Similarly, notwithstanding a loss in the trial court in its challenge to the acquisition of Change Healthcare Inc. by UnitedHealth Group Inc., in which the DOJ alleged that the acquisition would incentivize UnitedHealthcare to improperly favor its own business, the DOJ has noticed its intent to appeal.18 Therefore, merging parties may need to consider a range of horizontal theories of harm, as well as the potential risks from vertical transactions.

Additional Agency Updates

FTC Staffing Updates

On October 3, 2022, Chair Lina Khan announced the appointment of two new senior agency leaders: Chief Technology Officer Stephanie Nguyen and Public Affairs Director Douglas Farrar. Read the Press Release



On October 15, 2022, Chair Lina Khan announced the appointment of Aviv Nevo as the Director of the FTC's Bureau of Economics. Read the Press Release



FTC Cases and Proceedings

By a 5-0 vote, FTC finalized consent order requiring divestiture and other approval requirements in connection with private equity firm's acquisition of veterinary services clinics company . On October 10, 2022, the FTC issued a final consent order against JAB Consumer Partners (JAB) resolving concerns about the private equity firm's proposed $1.65 billion acquisition of the parent company Ethos. In June 2022, the FTC had ordered JAB to divest clinics in certain geographic markets and imposed prior approval and notice requirements on JAB and its divestiture buyers for future acquisitions of specialty and emergency veterinary clinics. According to the FTC, the proposed acquisition was part of a growing "rollup" trend toward consolidation in the emergency and specialty veterinary services markets by large chains.

FTC further modified final order requiring industrial gas suppliers to sell assets . On November 15, 2022, FTC announced that it had again modified the consent order in the Matter of Linde AG and Praxair, Inc., two industrial gas suppliers who entered into a proposed merger agreement in 2017 that resulted in an initial consent order requiring divestment of certain assets. In 2018, the FTC modified that consent order to specify the scope of the intellectual property that the newly merged Linde must divest and to give the FTC prior approval rights in relation to a proposed joint venture by two divestiture buyers to effectuate purchase of the Linde entity's divested assets. The latest modification to the consent order came in response to a petition submitted by the companies-it permits the company now known as Linde PLC to modify a lease and shared facilities agreement and a framework product supply agreement between Linde and Messer Industries GmbH. Chair Khan and Commissioner Slaughter issued a statement criticizing consent orders like this for their complexity and repeated modifications.

By a 3-1 vote, the Commission sued to block Microsoft Corp.'s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Inc. On December 8, 2022, the FTC issued an administrative complaint seeking to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, alleging that the proposed deal would allow Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business. The FTC specifically alleged past examples of Microsoft withholding access to popular gaming titles from rivals. The FTC further cited the popularity of Activision's gaming products, characterizing the company as one of only a very small number of top video game developers in the world that create content for multiple devices. Commissioner Christine S. Wilson voted no on the enforcement action.

Read the FTC's press release Read the Complaint Read our Advisory



By a 4-0 vote, the FTC approved a final consent order addressing concerns related to Tractor Supply Company's acquisition of retail chain Orscheln Farm and Home LLC . On December 9, 2022, the FTC announced the proposed consent order following a public comment period. The consent order requires that Tractor Supply divest certain Orscheln stores to two third-party market participants and agree to certain restrictions on future acquisitions.

DOJ Cases and Proceedings

DOJ appeals decision by US district court rejecting DOJ's challenge to UnitedHealth Group/Change Healthcare deal. On November 21, 2022, the DOJ filed notice in District Court that it will appeal the final judgment rejecting the DOJ's challenge to the acquisition of Change Healthcare Inc. by UnitedHealth Group Inc. US District Judge Carl J. Nichols ruled against DOJ in September 2022, rejecting the government's concerns that the vertical acquisition would incentivize UnitedHealthcare to improperly favor its own business. The District Court found such concerns rested on speculation, and the government failed to demonstrate the transaction would likely substantially lessen competition.19

Policy-FTC

Policy-DOJ

Inter-Agency Initiatives

FTC Speeches

DOJ Speeches

