European Union:
EU Commission Investigating Teva For Allegedly Interfering With Medication Research
05 December 2022
MoginRubin
Pharmaceutical company Teva is under investigation by the
European Commission over their competition practices, which the
commission says interferes with medication research. Teva held a
patent until 2015 on the medication Copaxone, which contains the
active ingredient glatiramer acetate that treats multiple
sclerosis. The
commission found that Teva, to extend their exclusivity, was
submitting and then withdrawing secondary patents, which
continually delayed other companies from using glatiramer acetate
in their medications. The EC also accuses Teva of running a
disinformation campaign among healthcare professionals about
competing medicines. Teva potentially faces substantial fines if
found in violation of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning
of the European Union (TFEU), making it illegal for dominant
players to abuse market power. The commission states that
Teva's behavior inflates public healthcare spending, as sales
from Copaxone make up more than €500 million ($515.6 million)
yearly while preventing other companies from creating
price-competitive medication.
