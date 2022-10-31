In this article, David Evans addresses comments made recently
in a speech by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Andrew Forman on
the importance of vigorous antitrust enforcement in health care.
The author says that many of Deputy Assistant Attorney General
Forman's assertions were incorrect as a matter of sound
economics and policy and that some could have a significant
negative effect on how private equity operates at least in the next
couple years, and, therefore, may require some changes to
approach.
The Banking Law Journal
