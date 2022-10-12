Vishal Mehta spoke to S&P Global Market Intelligence about the U.S. House of Representatives passing the bipartisan-sponsored Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, which would raise fees for associated filings under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for the largest M&A transactions while lowering them for some smaller deals.

"While the bill is sector-agnostic, its origins and positioning around several other tech-focused legislative proposals suggest that it's at least [in] part focused on dealmaking in the digital economy," Vishal said.

