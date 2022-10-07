Successfully navigating antitrust agency investigations requires a familiarity with Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission processes, as well as insight into those agencies and their leaderships' current priorities for enforcement and competition policy. This newsletter will provide periodic updates on both, offering an analytical look at how the antitrust agencies are approaching important competition issues and what current investigations may mean for potential future enforcement. We hope our experience—both inside and outside these agencies—will provide insights that help you make more informed decisions for your business.

Letter from the Editors

FTC continues focus on digital economy with challenge to Meta/Within deal

The last few years have brought increasing antitrust agency scrutiny of transactions in the digital economy. Among other actions, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just recently launched in-depth investigations into Amazon's proposed acquisitions of One Medical1and iRobot (maker of the Roomba vacuum),2and, in 2020, the FTC sued Facebook (now, Meta) for allegedly "maintaining its personal social networking monopoly through a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct" through its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.3In a recent challenge to Meta's acquisition of VR app developer Within Unlimited, the FTC continues its focus on mergers and acquisitions in the tech industry. Notably, here the FTC expressed concern that the transaction eliminates potential competition from Meta—rather than from its acquisition target.

On July 27, 2022, after a 3-2 vote, the FTC filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California to block Meta's proposed acquisition of Within Unlimited, the developer of virtual reality (VR) fitness app Supernatural.4 The FTC argues that Meta is using this acquisition to avoid competition on the merits and instead "buy its way to the top[.]"5

The FTC alleges that the proposed transaction, which was initially announced on October 29, 2021, would substantially lessen competition, or tend to create a monopoly, in both the market for "VR dedicated fitness apps" and the market for "VR fitness apps" more broadly.6 According to the FTC, Within offers a "VR dedicated fitness app," which is designed to allow users to exercise through a structured physical workout,7 while today, Meta offers only "VR fitness apps," which "allow users to get a workout as a byproduct of their use" but do not have a "primary focus" on fitness.8

Despite the lack of a monopolization claim, the FTC argues that Meta's competitive strategy is to gain control of apps while also controlling the app distribution platform.9 In its complaint, the FTC cites Meta's past acquisitions in the VR space and the company's own VR apps, describing Meta as a "key player at each level of the VR ecosystem."10 The complaint heavily quotes internal Meta documents and notes a Mark Zuckerberg email to other Facebook executives, in which he states that acquisitions should be used "opportunistically[.]"

In contrast to prior transactions in which a larger firm is accused of seeking to eliminate competition from an upstart competitor, the FTC's challenge here is based on the elimination of potential competition from Meta in the VR dedicated fitness app space. The FTC asserts that it is "reasonably probable" that Meta would have entered the VR dedicated fitness app market, which "would have the effect of substantially deconcentrating and increasing competition in the market."11 Elimination of potential horizontal competition between merging parties has not been the explicit focus of an FTC merger litigation since the FTC's challenge of Steris/Synergy Heath, which the FTC lost.12

The FTC also asserts a reduction in competition for labor as an alternative theory of competitive harm.13 The FTC alleges that if Meta were to independently enter the VR dedicated fitness app market, its entry would "spur additional competition to attract the best employees,"14 but instead, the market will experience "less pressure to compete for the most talented app developers."15 This focus on labor issues is consistent with other efforts by the FTC, including in both the merger and digital economy areas.16

In addition to these theories based on the elimination of potential competition, the FTC also asserts that the transaction will eliminate existing competition in the broader VR fitness app market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Meta's Beat Saber and Within's Supernatural apps are competitors in the broader VR fitness app market, and "[t]his competition . . . leads to innovations, new features, and consumer choice—and it will be eliminated as a result of the Acquisition."17

In response, Meta asserts that the FTC's alleged "VR dedicated fitness app" product market is "artificial" and that it "had no plan to create its own VR fitness product."18 Meta also argues that its Beat Saber is "quite different" from Within's Supernatural, "including in its product characteristics, pricing, audience, and just about any other aspect one could identify."19 According to Meta, the transaction is pro-competitive, as it will "improve and expand fitness offerings . . . and increase opportunities for existing and new third-party developers, all to the benefit of consumers, developers, and the overall VR ecosystem."20

The 3-2 vote was split along party lines, with Republican Commissioners Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson opposing the case. Further, it has been publicly reported that the FTC staff investigating the transaction did not support a challenge of the transaction.21

Nonetheless, the FTC's challenge to Meta's proposed acquisition of Within highlights the FTC's continued focus on digital platforms and technology companies. A significant portion of the complaint discusses the network effects enjoyed by digital platforms, which has been a key theme in global antitrust enforcement in recent years.22 Additionally, while some critics have asserted that antitrust enforcement has fallen behind technological advancements, the FTC's challenge in the VR space is consistent with statements by antitrust agency leadership focusing on digital markets and transactions that impact innovation. In recent testimony, FTC Chair Lina Khan stated that "the FTC continues to scrutinize digital markets, recognizing that distinct features of digital technologies have ushered in new market dynamics and business strategies that require us to update our enforcement approach."23 She also noted that the FTC "is taking steps to better capture the full set of ways in which mergers can harm competition. Central to this effort is placing greater weight on assessing both non-horizontal and forward-looking competitive harm."24

In the wake of continued focus on technology markets and digital platforms, parties should anticipate government scrutiny in these areas. Government reviews of these types of transactions have become longer, and parties may be required to provide more information to the antitrust agencies. In some cases, these reviews may delay transactions (in what Commissioner Phillips characterized as a "tax" on M&A),25 as the agencies are using all of their tools to gather evidence with which to challenge transactions. Importantly, the FTC and DOJ will look for evidence of potential competition issues, especially in markets where innovation is key. Here, the FTC's Within complaint cites to numerous ordinary-course documents that the FTC alleges discuss the proposed transaction as harming competition and stymieing innovation. Such documents are a red flag to enforcement agencies, and in future cases, similar documents are likely to feature as key documents. Parties should take care that documents discussing proposed transactions or business strategies are accurate and do not overstate the possible competitive effects of the deal.

FTC leadership announces reinvigoration of Robinson-Patman Act enforcement

Despite much criticism over the years, the Robinson-Patman Act, which prohibits price discrimination in certain circumstances, remains on the books. However, the threat of a Robinson-Patman action has largely come from private plaintiffs in recent years. Indeed, the FTC has not brought a challenge under the Robinson-Patman Act since 2000.26

This may soon change: In a recent speech focused on a "return to fairness," FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya advocated for a renewed focus on Robinson-Patman Act enforcement. He noted that "[c]ertain laws that were clearly passed under what you could call a fairness mandate—laws like Robinson-Patman—directly spell out specific legal prohibitions. Congress's intent in those laws is clear. We should enforce them." Commissioner Bedoya's calls for Robinson-Patman Act enforcement actions echo the FTC's assertion in a recent policy statement that it can use the Act to challenge rebates paid to pharmacy benefit managers.27 With this renewed focus, it is important for companies to consider risks under the Robinson-Patman Act and ensure that their compliance programs are up to date.

Additional Agency Updates

FTC & DOJ Staffing Update

FTC On August 8, 2022, Commissioner Phillips announced that he will resign from the FTC in Fall 2022 . Read Commissioner Phillips' Statement



DOJ Rahul Rao joined the FTC's Bureau of Competition as Deputy Director in September 2022. Current Leadership Maggie Goodlander joined DOJ's Antitrust Division as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in September 2022. Current Leadership



FTC Cases and Proceedings

By a 5-0 vote, the FTC approved the final order settling claims regarding Medtronic's acquisition of Intersect ENT . On June 30, 2022, the FTC finalized an order requiring Medtronic to divest Intersect's subsidiary that makes ear, nose, and throat products. Read the Press Release

. On June 30, 2022, the FTC finalized an order requiring Medtronic to divest Intersect's subsidiary that makes ear, nose, and throat products. By a 3-2 vote, the FTC voted to challenge Meta's proposed acquisition of Within Unlimited, a virtual reality (VR) studio . On July 27, 2022, the FTC filed suit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California alleging that the transaction would reduce competition in the market for VR dedicated fitness apps, as well as in the broader relevant market for VR fitness apps. Read the Press Release Read the FTC's Complaint

. On July 27, 2022, the FTC filed suit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California alleging that the transaction would reduce competition in the market for VR dedicated fitness apps, as well as in the broader relevant market for VR fitness apps. ALJ dismisses FTC complaint alleging that Illumina's acquisition of Grail lessened competition in violation of the antitrust laws . On September 1, 2022, the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) rejected the FTC's allegations that Illumina's acquisition of Grail will lessen competition in the market for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests in violation of federal antitrust laws. The ALJ dismissed the FTC's complaint and held that because Illumina was the only viable supplier of a necessary input for MCED tests prior to the acquisition, the evidence failed to prove that Illumina's purported ability to raise prices, withhold supply, or decrease quality would be a function of the acquisition. FTC Complaint Counsel has filed a notice of appeal to the full Commission. Read the FTC's Press Release Read the ALJ's Decision Read the FTC's Complaint

. On September 1, 2022, the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) rejected the FTC's allegations that Illumina's acquisition of Grail will lessen competition in the market for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests in violation of federal antitrust laws. The ALJ dismissed the FTC's complaint and held that because Illumina was the only viable supplier of a necessary input for MCED tests prior to the acquisition, the evidence failed to prove that Illumina's purported ability to raise prices, withhold supply, or decrease quality would be a function of the acquisition. FTC Complaint Counsel has filed a notice of appeal to the full Commission. By a 5-0 vote, the FTC approved the final order settling claims regarding EnCap's acquisition of EP Energy . On September 14, 2022, the FTC finalized an order requiring EnCap to divest EP Energy's business and assets in Utah to Crescent Energy Company. Read the Press Release

. On September 14, 2022, the FTC finalized an order requiring EnCap to divest EP Energy's business and assets in Utah to Crescent Energy Company. By a 4-0-1 vote, with Commissioner Phillips recused, the FTC, with 10 state Attorneys General, brought a suit against two pesticide manufacturers . On September 29, 2022, the FTC and a bipartisan coalition of 10 state attorneys general filed suit in the US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina against pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva for allegedly paying distributors to keep them from selling their lower-priced generic products to farmers. Read the Press Release Read the FTC's Complaint

. On September 29, 2022, the FTC and a bipartisan coalition of 10 state attorneys general filed suit in the US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina against pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva for allegedly paying distributors to keep them from selling their lower-priced generic products to farmers. New Mexico Physician Association settles allegations it violated 2005 FTC Order . On September 30, 2022, the FTC settled charges that the San Juan IPA violated a 2005 consent order based on allegations that the association facilitated agreements among competing member physicians to coordinate their pricing. The FTC asserts that San Juan violated that 2005 order by "negotiating or attempting to negotiate two price-related provisions with a payor; threatening to terminate a contract with a payor unless the payor agreed to speed up negotiations with providers who had made counter-offers; and encouraging member providers to deal with a payer only through San Juan." As part of the settlement, San Juan IPA is required to pay a $263,000 civil penalty. Read the Press Release

. On September 30, 2022, the FTC settled charges that the San Juan IPA violated a 2005 consent order based on allegations that the association facilitated agreements among competing member physicians to coordinate their pricing. The FTC asserts that San Juan violated that 2005 order by "negotiating or attempting to negotiate two price-related provisions with a payor; threatening to terminate a contract with a payor unless the payor agreed to speed up negotiations with providers who had made counter-offers; and encouraging member providers to deal with a payer only through San Juan." As part of the settlement, San Juan IPA is required to pay a $263,000 civil penalty.

DOJ Cases and Proceedings

Policy—FTC

FTC votes 3-2 to authorize three omnibus compulsory process resolutions . On August 26, 2022, the FTC voted to authorize two new omnibus resolutions and to revise a third which was approved last year. The omnibus resolutions eliminate the need for FTC staff to seek full Commission authorization to use compulsory process in investigations regarding collusive practices, the car rental industry, and mergers & acquisitions. Commissioners Phillips and Wilson issued a dissenting statement that responded to the majority's assertion that the resolutions "will not substantially change the multiple layers of checks and balances that are critical to the Commission's oversight of investigations," and noted instead that the "resolutions eliminate the only layer of Commission oversight concerning the use of compulsory process in the vast majority of the agency's competition-related investigations." Read the Press Release Read the Majority Statement Read the Dissenting Statement

. On August 26, 2022, the FTC voted to authorize two new omnibus resolutions and to revise a third which was approved last year. The omnibus resolutions eliminate the need for FTC staff to seek full Commission authorization to use compulsory process in investigations regarding collusive practices, the car rental industry, and mergers & acquisitions. Commissioners Phillips and Wilson issued a dissenting statement that responded to the majority's assertion that the resolutions "will not substantially change the multiple layers of checks and balances that are critical to the Commission's oversight of investigations," and noted instead that the "resolutions eliminate the only layer of Commission oversight concerning the use of compulsory process in the vast majority of the agency's competition-related investigations." FTC adopts policy statement addressing unfair, deceptive and anticompetitive practices in the gig economy . On September 15, 2022, the FTC issued an enforcement policy statement regarding efforts to protect gig workers from deceptive pay and hours commitments, unfair contract terms, and anticompetitive wage fixing and coordination between gig economy companies. The FTC committed to coordinating its consumer protection and competition enforcement efforts, as well as efforts across other government agencies, to protect gig workers. Read the Press Release Read the Policy Statement

. On September 15, 2022, the FTC issued an enforcement policy statement regarding efforts to protect gig workers from deceptive pay and hours commitments, unfair contract terms, and anticompetitive wage fixing and coordination between gig economy companies. The FTC committed to coordinating its consumer protection and competition enforcement efforts, as well as efforts across other government agencies, to protect gig workers.

Policy—DOJ

AAG Kanter meets with National Farmers Union to discuss the state of competition in agriculture and strengthening antitrust enforcement . On September 12, 2022, AAG Kanter met with 30 farmers affiliated with the National Farmers Union (NFU) and reiterated that competition in agriculture is "critical," noting DOJ's enforcement actions in the sugar and poultry industries and interagency partnerships as efforts to protect competition. Read the Press Release

. On September 12, 2022, AAG Kanter met with 30 farmers affiliated with the National Farmers Union (NFU) and reiterated that competition in agriculture is "critical," noting DOJ's enforcement actions in the sugar and poultry industries and interagency partnerships as efforts to protect competition.

Inter-Agency Initiatives

The FTC and National Labor Relations Board enter into Memorandum of Understanding . On July 19, 2022, the FTC and National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen the FTC's and NLRB's partnership to protect works from anticompetitive, unfair and deceptive practices. The MOU provided for information sharing between the agencies, including a system for referring cases to one another. Read the FTC's Press Release

. On July 19, 2022, the FTC and National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen the FTC's and NLRB's partnership to protect works from anticompetitive, unfair and deceptive practices. The MOU provided for information sharing between the agencies, including a system for referring cases to one another. The FTC and DOJ issued a joint comment to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission . On August 17, 2022, the FTC and DOJ submitted a comment to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) urging it not to restore a right of first refusal that would enable incumbent electricity transmission owners to block competitors from bidding to design, construct and own certain new interstate transmission facilities. Read the FTC's Press Release Read DOJ's Press Release

. On August 17, 2022, the FTC and DOJ submitted a comment to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) urging it not to restore a right of first refusal that would enable incumbent electricity transmission owners to block competitors from bidding to design, construct and own certain new interstate transmission facilities. The FTC and DOJ held the annual trilateral meeting with enforcers from Mexico and Canada . On September 13, 2022, the FTC and DOJ met with enforcers from Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission and Canada's Competition bureau to discuss current enforcement priorities and the current legal environment in each jurisdiction. Read the FTC's Press Release Read DOJ's Press Release

. On September 13, 2022, the FTC and DOJ met with enforcers from Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission and Canada's Competition bureau to discuss current enforcement priorities and the current legal environment in each jurisdiction.

FTC Speeches

Chair Khan spoke at Fordham Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law & Policy . On September 16, 2022, Chair Khan gave remarks at the Fordham Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law & Policy, noting that "the rule of law" is a "core value at the center of the FTC's antitrust agenda" and reiterating the FTC's commitment to standalone Section 5 enforcement. Read Chair Khan's Remarks

. On September 16, 2022, Chair Khan gave remarks at the Fordham Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law & Policy, noting that "the rule of law" is a "core value at the center of the FTC's antitrust agenda" and reiterating the FTC's commitment to standalone Section 5 enforcement. Chair Khan testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Judiciary's Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights on September 20, 2022 . Chair Khan discussed the FTC's efforts to maximize efficiency of the agency's resources, which includes working with DOJ to prevent unlawful consolidation, targeting anticompetitive conduct for maximum impact and preventing harm to workers. Read Chair Khan's Testimony

. Chair Khan discussed the FTC's efforts to maximize efficiency of the agency's resources, which includes working with DOJ to prevent unlawful consolidation, targeting anticompetitive conduct for maximum impact and preventing harm to workers. Commissioners Phillips and Wilson issued dissenting statements before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Judiciary's Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights on September 20, 2022 . Commissioners Phillips and Wilson disagreed with the assertion that the FTC's merger enforcement was "once moribund but now revitalized," noting that "[t]oday, the agency is challenging fewer mergers and entering into fewer consents than during the prior Administration." Read the Dissenting Statement

. Commissioners Phillips and Wilson disagreed with the assertion that the FTC's merger enforcement was "once moribund but now revitalized," noting that "[t]oday, the agency is challenging fewer mergers and entering into fewer consents than during the prior Administration." Commissioner Phillips spoke at the American Bar Association Antitrust In-House Section on September 20, 2022 . Commissioner Phillips discussed the differing ideologies of antitrust enforcement at the FTC, particularly in merger enforcement. Looking to the future of the FTC's antitrust enforcement efforts, Commissioner Phillips stated that he opposes rulemaking on unfair methods of competition (UMC) and expressed concerns that the FTC's and DOJ's new merger guidelines will hamper mergers that enhance competition. Read Commissioner Phillips' Remarks

. Commissioner Phillips discussed the differing ideologies of antitrust enforcement at the FTC, particularly in merger enforcement. Looking to the future of the FTC's antitrust enforcement efforts, Commissioner Phillips stated that he opposes rulemaking on unfair methods of competition (UMC) and expressed concerns that the FTC's and DOJ's new merger guidelines will hamper mergers that enhance competition. Commissioner Bedoya spoke about "Returning to Fairness." On September 22, 2022 at the Midwest Forum on Fair Markets, Commissioner Bedoya stated that antitrust enforcement has improperly focused on efficiency and that the FTC should "return to fairness" and pursue enforcement under the Robinson-Patman Act. Read the Speech

On September 22, 2022 at the Midwest Forum on Fair Markets, Commissioner Bedoya stated that antitrust enforcement has improperly focused on efficiency and that the FTC should "return to fairness" and pursue enforcement under the Robinson-Patman Act. Commissioner Phillips spoke in an interview with Law360 about his tenure at the FTC and his predictions for the agency's future . In an interview published on September 23, 2022, Commissioner Phillips emphasized the importance of transparency and expressed concerns about the agency's current tactic of "deliberately creating uncertainty" in merger investigations. He also foreshadowed an increase in merger litigation, as well as the potential for constitutional challenges as the agency seeks to expand its authority. Read the Interview

. In an interview published on September 23, 2022, Commissioner Phillips emphasized the importance of transparency and expressed concerns about the agency's current tactic of "deliberately creating uncertainty" in merger investigations. He also foreshadowed an increase in merger litigation, as well as the potential for constitutional challenges as the agency seeks to expand its authority.

DOJ Speeches

AAG Kanter delivered "Respecting the Antitrust Laws and Reflecting Market Realities." In his keynote speech at the Georgetown Antitrust Law Symposium on September 13, 2022, AAG Kanter stated that DOJ and FTC are drafting revised merger guidelines that focus on "two core values." First, the guidelines aim "to better reflect the law as passed by Congress and interpreted by the Supreme Court," and second, "to be more accessible to users inside and outside the agency analyzing competition in all its forms." Read the Speech

In his keynote speech at the Georgetown Antitrust Law Symposium on September 13, 2022, AAG Kanter stated that DOJ and FTC are drafting revised merger guidelines that focus on "two core values." First, the guidelines aim "to better reflect the law as passed by Congress and interpreted by the Supreme Court," and second, "to be more accessible to users inside and outside the agency analyzing competition in all its forms." AAG Kanter delivered "Solving the Global Problem of Platform Monopolization." In his keynote speech at Fordham Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law & Policy on September 16, 2022, AAG Kanter noted that in today's global digital economy, monopolization is "ascendant" and that the "collection of corporate power [] threatens our liberty." Read the Speech

In his keynote speech at Fordham Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law & Policy on September 16, 2022, AAG Kanter noted that in today's global digital economy, monopolization is "ascendant" and that the "collection of corporate power [] threatens our liberty." AAG Kanter testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Judiciary's Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights on September 20, 2022 . AAG Kanter highlighted DOJ's enforcement efforts in the past year and discussed the "importance of bringing difficult antitrust cases," noting that "[i]mprovements to antitrust enforcement will not happen if the Antitrust Division is unwilling to challenge aggressively anticompetitive conduct and unlawful market consolidation." Read AAG Kanter's Testimony

. AAG Kanter highlighted DOJ's enforcement efforts in the past year and discussed the "importance of bringing difficult antitrust cases," noting that "[i]mprovements to antitrust enforcement will not happen if the Antitrust Division is unwilling to challenge aggressively anticompetitive conduct and unlawful market consolidation."

