Lisa Phelan spoke to Global Competition Review about the 11 golfers on the LIV Golf circuit accusing the PGA Tour of seeking to illegally maintaining its monopoly over elite golf events by suspending members that compete in rival tournaments.

According to Lisa, it would not be enough for the golfers to allege that the PGA Tour controls a significant portion of labor for elite golf events, adding that the plaintiffs will also need to show that the PGA Tour used its market power to intentionally exclude competition.

