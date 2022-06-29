ARTICLE

Adam Hakki (New York-Litigation), Global Managing Partner and Head of the firm's Litigation Practice and Disputes Unit, partner Jerry Fortinsky (New York-Litigation) and of counsel John F. Cove, Jr. (San Francisco-Antitrust) recently authored a chapter for the third edition of "US Courts Annual Review," a publication distributed by Global Competition Review, a leading source of news and insight on competition law, economics, policy and practice. Global Competition Review's US Courts Annual Review surveys recent trends and noteworthy decisions in antitrust litigation throughout the United States.

Adam, Jerry and John authored the chapter on the United States Court of Appeals for Second Circuit. This chapter discusses a number of important Second Circuit decisions addressing both substantive and procedural issues in antitrust litigation, including decisions related to the analysis of antitrust issues in the settlement of intellectual property litigation, as well as various issues in antitrust litigation relating to financial products and services and financial benchmarks. Brian Hauser, Benjamin Klebanoff, Osher Gordon, Katherine Wright, Ignacio Saldana, Richard Hauser and Karen Huber also contributed to the firm's work on the chapter.

