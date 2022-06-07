Lisa Phelan spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the Justice Department moving forward with a third trial seeking to convict five current and former executives of chicken processers in a set of criminal cases and probes targeting price fixing and other alleged antitrust violations, despite a string of trial losses and questions about whether it has the evidence to back up some of its highest-profile prosecutions.

According to Lisa, trying an antitrust case for the third time is unprecedented. She added that cases requiring a retrial are typically harder for prosecutors to win.

"Generally defense attorneys lick their chops at the chance to go back at a case where they know everything the government might have up its sleeve," Lisa said.

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved