Milton Marquis On The American Bar Association's Our Curious Amalgam Podcast
09 May 2022
Cozen O'Connor
On May 9th, State AG Group member Milton Marquis was
featured on the American Bar Association's Our Curious
Amalgam podcast, talking about how states join together
to conduct antitrust investigations and the differences between
state and federal antitrust enforcement. Our Curious
Amalgam explores topics in antitrust, competition,
consumer protection, data protection, and privacy law around the
world with leading experts in those areas.
