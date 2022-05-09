On May 9th, State AG Group member Milton Marquis was featured on the American Bar Association's Our Curious Amalgam podcast, talking about how states join together to conduct antitrust investigations and the differences between state and federal antitrust enforcement. Our Curious Amalgam explores topics in antitrust, competition, consumer protection, data protection, and privacy law around the world with leading experts in those areas.

