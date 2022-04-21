ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Lisa Phelan spoke to Bloomberg Law about the Department of Justice moving ahead with criminal antitrust prosecutions following a pair of defeats, and how the losses will influence the department's strategy going forward.

“A loss at trial does raise a question about whether juries will consider this conduct as egregious as other Sherman Act offenses, such as price fixing and bid rigging,” Lisa said.

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved