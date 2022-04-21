ARTICLE

Lisa Phelan spoke to Global Competition Review about the not-guilty verdict in the Department of Justice's criminal wage-fixing case against Neeraj Jindal, the former owner of a therapist staffing company, and John Rodgers, a clinical director at the company.

According to Lisa, there was “fairly compelling documentary evidence” that seemed to demonstrate there was an illegal agreement to fix employees' wages, so the verdict has now “got to give [the DOJ] pause” to consider whether it was “a factually insufficient case or if jurors do not like these types of cases.”

