David Cross spoke to Wine Searcher about an antitrust lawsuit against America's biggest two wine and spirit distributors, which could be a landmark action with far-reaching effects.

Provi, a new company that organizes business-to-business wine and spirits orders, alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal district court in Illinois that Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) conspired to eliminate Provi as competition by notifying retailers and restaurants that they would no longer accept orders using the Provi system.

David, who represents Provi, said that, in addition to damages, Provi seeks an injunction from the court that would order Southern Glazer's and RNDC to accept orders from its system again.

