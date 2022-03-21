The Biden Administration is pursuing aggressive antitrust law enforcement. This article identifies some issues to watch.

On July 9, 2021, President Biden issued an executive order on "Promoting Competition in the American Economy." While directed at various federal agencies and departments, the order specifically calls for "vigorous" antitrust enforcement by our two federal antitrust agencies, the Department of Justice (Antitrust Division) (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). While historically U.S. antitrust enforcement has been marked more by continuity than abrupt change, we are now seeing shifts in agency direction that could affect many businesses and industries, including the automotive industry. These shifts may be particularly relevant to the evolution of the automotive industry, as huge investments are being made to develop and manufacture electric vehicles and related battery technologies.

2022 M&A Related Developments

Merger and acquisition activities are often high in industries undergoing transformation, as established firms seek to develop innovative products, establish new supply chains (or make vertical acquisitions of vendors and suppliers), and invest in or acquire technologies to position themselves to compete with each other as well as with new entrants (often funded by venture capital).

How the antitrust agencies will approach M&A activity in the automotive industry - a technology industry as much as a manufacturing industry - could be influenced by the many antitrust changes proposed (or already imposed) under the Biden Administration. These topics include:

Possible Changes to the Horizontal and Vertical Merger Guidelines: President Biden's executive order on promoting competition called on the FTC and DOJ to "review the horizontal and vertical merger guidelines and consider whether to revise those guidelines." A subsequent FTC/DOJ press release, dated July 9, 2021, stated that the "current guidelines deserve a hard look to determine whether they are overly permissive." Speculation abounds as to how the agencies might seek to revise these guidelines. Market share caps, the elimination of the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) as a measure of market concentration, and applying a "public welfare" standard (in place of the long-established "consumer welfare" standard) as the antitrust guidepost for identifying anticompetitive mergers have all been proffered by commentators. Some advocates have argued that a "public welfare" standard should include consideration of a wide range of issues, such as effects on labor, environmental concerns, racial impacts, and wealth inequality concerns. The FTC has reportedly requested information in merger reviews on topics like unionization, equity, franchising, and environmental, social, and governance issues, which would appear unrelated to traditional antitrust considerations and the "substantially lessen competition" standard for merger challenges set forth by statute in Section 7 of the Clayton Act.

Such an expansion of the cognizable issues relevant to merger reviews could substantially alter the predictability of agency merger enforcement efforts. Such revisions, if made - or even if applied by the antitrust agencies informally, as an exercise in agency "enforcement discretion" - could mark a change in merger enforcement, with impacts on strategic planning, business confidence, and business valuations.

Vertical Merger Guidelines Withdrawn by the FTC: In September 2021, the FTC voted unilaterally to withdraw its approval of the Vertical Merger Guidelines, adopted jointly by the FTC and DOJ in June 2020. (To date, DOJ has not similarly withdrawn its approval of those guidelines.) The utility of this agency enforcement guidance to businesses and the antitrust bar is therefore in question, at least in transactions pending FTC review.

2022 Additional Developments

Changes under the Biden Administration extend beyond M&A. Some of these include:

Antitrust Concerns with "Labor Markets": The automotive industry is labor intensive, and the Biden Administration has signaled that "labor markets" are a topic of high antitrust interest. The FTC and DOJ have recently held a number of workshops addressing competition issues affecting labor markets and the welfare of workers. Topics discussed included labor monopsony; the use of restrictive clauses in labor agreements, including non-competes and non-disclosure agreements; information sharing and benchmarking activity among competing employers; and the relationship between antitrust law and collective bargaining efforts in the "gig economy." Employee non-competes were a particular focus of these workshops.DOJ has (even prior to the Biden Administration) pursued companies engaged in employee "no-poach" agreements, sometimes as a criminal antitrust violation. Automotive industry firms will want to follow Biden Administration labor policy changes, including the possible use of antitrust law to effectuate policy changes.

With full Commission oversight of antitrust investigations rescinded, there may be "less accountability and more room for mistakes, overreach, cost overruns, and even politically-motivated decision making," according to FTC Commissioners Phillips and Wilson in their dissenting statement of September 14, 2021. Whether and how this lowering of the threshold for the FTC to launch antitrust investigations could affect automotive industry participants is unknown, but it does reflect a change worth considering. As both the FTC and DOJ have authority to review and challenge consummated deals - even deals that were notified and received HSR clearance - one possible outcome of these resolutions is to increase the number of investigations of consummated transactions.

The Continuing Risks from Cartel Conduct

The developments discussed above are largely driven by the Biden Administration, although one antitrust risk that transcends administration changes and partisan lines is cartel conduct. We cannot forget the lessons of DOJ's long-running investigation of auto parts suppliers, one of the largest criminal investigations ever pursued by its Antitrust Division, which resulted in charges against some 48 companies and yielded almost $3 billion in criminal fines. Settlements of class action and other private plaintiff claims reportedly exceeded $1 billion.

While DOJ's Antitrust Division has long pursued both companies and individuals criminally in cartel cases, the Biden Administration's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced in October 2021 that DOJ would enhance efforts to charge individuals in white-collar prosecutions. You may recall the famous "Yates memo" from 2015 - issued by then Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates - announcing stepped-up efforts to prosecute individuals. The October 2021 announcement appears to renew and reinvigorate this focus on prosecuting individuals.

Automotive industry participants may have little control over Biden Administration-initiated changes to the merger and non-merger enforcement policies discussed above. An effective antitrust compliance program, however, can pay real dividends by detecting and deterring cartel conduct. Though DOJ historically did not give credit for antitrust compliance programs in making charging decisions and sentencing recommendations, it announced changes to both policies in July 2019. These changes increase the legal benefits of implementing an effective antitrust compliance program.

