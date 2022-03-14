One of the few remaining opportunities for passage of bipartisan legislation this Congress is legislation to improve America's competitiveness vis-à-vis China for semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research and development advances. Leaders in Congress must now reconcile the differences between the House-passed America Creating Opportunities to Meaningfully Promote Excellence in Technology, Education, and Science (COMPETES) Act and the Senate-passed U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA). To more clearly see what provisions these bills have in common and how they differ, Akin Gump has produced side-by-sides for each of the bill's major titles. In today's alert, you can find new side-by-sides for:

We previously shared side-by-sides comparing provisions to:

House and Senate leaders have not yet announced how they plan to resolve the substantive differences between their bills—whether through a formal or informal conference. As a result, the process of reaching agreement may play out over the course of the next few months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.