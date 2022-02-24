Joe Sims, who led Jones Day's Antitrust & Competition Law Practice to national and global prominence during nearly 40 years at the Firm, has endowed a new chair at his alma mater, the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University: The Sims Chair in Competition Law and Regulation at ASU Law. David Gelfand, one of the country's leading antitrust lawyers, has been named the Sims Chair and professor of practice at ASU Law.

Mr. Sims and Mr. Gelfand discuss the Chair, the current state of U. S. antitrust and competition law, and their plans for ASU Law's antitrust program.

