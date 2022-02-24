United States:
Joe Sims Establishes Antitrust Chair At Sandra Day O'Connor College Of Law At Arizona State University (Podcast)
24 February 2022
Jones Day
Joe Sims, who led Jones Day's Antitrust & Competition
Law Practice to national and global prominence during nearly 40
years at the Firm, has endowed a new chair at his alma mater, the
Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University:
The Sims Chair in Competition Law and Regulation at ASU Law. David
Gelfand, one of the country's leading antitrust lawyers, has
been named the Sims Chair and professor of practice at ASU Law.
Mr. Sims and Mr. Gelfand discuss the Chair, the current state of
U. S. antitrust and competition law, and their plans for ASU
Law's antitrust program.
